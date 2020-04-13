SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the country buckles down to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, local governments are in constant contact with officials from the state and federal levels to ensure they have the necessary supplies.
Overseeing that process in Clark and Floyd counties are the emergency management agencies [EMA]. Each county’s EMA has set up emergency operations centers, where representatives from multiple organizations coordinate response efforts.
Floyd County EMA Director Kent Barrow said his team is accustomed to dealing with natural disasters like floods and tornadoes. Previous disease outbreaks like the 2009 H1N1 pandemic required an emergency effort as well.
What’s happening due to the spread of COVID-19, however, is unlike anything Barrow’s ever witnessed.
“It wasn’t anything like this,” he said of previous disasters. “I don’t know if there is anything you can compare it to.”
The difference is how widespread the affected area is. Rather than being a single, concentrated region, the entire country is dealing with the disease.
“Generally, a natural disaster is a certain area,” Barrow said. “It’s not across the nation. Supplies aren’t being requested in every county. The national stockpile was made to supply a few states, not every state in the country and every county in the state. To compare this to anything else, I don’t think it’s possible.”
In Clark County, EMA Director Gavan Hebner said the emergency operations center is occupied by partners from around the county. There are sections for planning, logistics and the health department.
Each component works together to monitor access to personal protective equipment [PPE], like masks, face shields and medical gowns.
“We have request forms for PPE,” Hebner said. “We monitor what level our different facilities have, and prioritize those with critical needs. We’re able to see the bed levels and PPE level.”
Every morning, the team gets an update from state officials to see how the situation is evolving. It’s up to those in the county to keep up with medical facilities and first responders so that reports can be sent to the state, and ultimately make their way to the federal level.
The Clark and Floyd county teams also disseminate guidelines to those on the front lines so that PPE is being conserved as much as possible. Officials from both counties are also in touch with each other on a daily basis.
Indiana is divided up into different districts for large public health efforts like this. Clark and Floyd fall into District 9, with surrounding counties like Harrison and Scott.
“When we’re making these requests, we’ll make sure we’re not doubling up on orders,” Barrow said. “We help make sure they get what we have, and we get what they have. In District 9, we have an EMA coalition that’s been established for years. We share ideas.”
Southern Indiana finds itself in a bit of a different position than other parts of the state. Clark and Floyd counties are part of the Louisville Metropolitan area, meaning what happens at the state level in Kentucky has a large effect on the situation locally.
State borders can make coordination between governments more difficult. At the same time, other parts of Indiana like Indianapolis are seeing many more cases.
“Right now, we’re caught between a rock and a hard place,” Hebner said. “We’re right across from Louisville, which is obviously a different state. Then we have Marion County, which has more cases. The PPE is going to go to those more in needs.”
That can cause problems in the supply chain for local counties. Despite that, neither Hebner or Barrow see any cause for concern.
Helping fill whatever void in PPE that could arise are local companies and other relief organizations. Supplies Over Seas donated roughly $25,000 worth of gear to Clark County earlier this week.
Other companies, like Samtec and Huber’s, have assisted with products like face shields and hand sanitizer.
“With the donations, we really have a good handle on it at the moment,” Hebner said. “We’re hoping we can get through these peak weeks coming up. We’re thrilled with the amount of response we’ve had. We’re going to work through it and keep our health care workers safe on the front lines.”
