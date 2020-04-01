CLARKSVILLE — Cathy Scrivner typically visits her 80-year-old mother, Billie Hill, every day at Westminster Health Care Center in Clarksville.
But a few weeks ago, the nursing home began restricting visits to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and Scrivner was a “nervous wreck” as she worried about how the lack of in-person visits would affect her mother’s emotional wellbeing.
Despite the restrictions, she has still been able to talk to her mother over FaceTime, and these daily conversations have given them an important visual connection even as they remain physically separated. Each day, the staff at Westminster sets up video conference calls on an iPad to keep residents in touch with their loved ones.
Hill has Parkinson’s disease, and a wound from a severe ulcer has left her bedridden. She has been at Westminster since last July after moving from Lincoln Hills in New Albany, and Scrivner was concerned about how the lack of visits would affect both her own mother and other residents, including those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
“My concern was, while I certainly understand why they have to protect the residents who are the most vulnerable, my frustration was that you’ve got to protect them not just physically, but also emotionally,” she said.
Scrivner was pleased to see the nursing home work quickly to accommodate the emotional wellbeing of residents by providing the video conference calls. As she talks with her own mother, it is important for them to be able to see each other instead of just talk over the phone.
Her mother doesn’t talk a lot, so it is important to see her facial expressions during their conversations, she said.
“I would be grateful to have any kind of connection with her, but I’m very grateful for the visual,” Scrivner said. “It allows her to see me, and it brings comfort to her. I can see if she’s having a good day or a bad day. I’ve spent so much time with her, and I can just look at her and see what she needs.”
LaCosta Fike, campus activity director at Westminster, said she purchased an iPad for the facility once the visitor restrictions were put in place, and each day, the staff arranges FaceTime or Skype calls in the morning and afternoon. They have been doing the video conferencing for about three weeks, she said.
“There has been a great response,” she said. “It has actually helped residents from feeling alone or abandoned, and it has helped with depression for them just to be able to see their loved ones. With the family, it gives them some relief too, just knowing that mom or dad are OK.”
Some of the older residents don’t understand how to use FaceTime or Skype, so the staff helps explain how it works, Fike said.
“Nobody been through anything like this before, so it’s just a different way to communicate with a loved one,” she said.
Scrivner’s daily conversations with her mother often just last for a few minutes, and she fills them with encouraging words. It makes “all the difference in the world” to continue that bond between mother and daughter, even if it’s just for a minute or two, she said.
“It’s just a blessing to have that FaceTime call,” she said. “I don’t speak long. I just say, ‘mom I love you, I hope you’re good — know as they soon lift this ban I’m coming, I miss you, and I’m bringing you ice cream.’”
She believes that Hill understands the situation with the coronavirus, but it helps to reinforce the message through their daily conversations by telling her mother that while she can’t visit now, she plans to be there with her as soon as she’s able to, Scrivner said.
She is thankful for Westminster’s approach toward its residents during these difficult times, she said.
“It could be a hopeless situation if [my mom] didn’t have me to connect with,” she said. “I’m grateful that Westminster responded in a kind, caring way.”
