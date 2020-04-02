NEW ALBANY — The first Floyd County patient has died from COVID-19, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris confirmed.
He said that the patient died at Baptist Health Floyd this week from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and that a positive test result has been confirmed. Harris was unable to confirm any other details about the patient at this time, including age, gender or the exact date of death.
He said all residents should take precautions to keep themselves and others well, including working from home if possible, avoiding leaving their homes unless necessary and practicing good hygiene.
