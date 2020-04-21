JEFFERSONVILLE — Healthcare workers at Clark Memorial Health got a huge "thank you" Tuesday for the work they do at their own personal risk each day to care for the community during COVID-19.
Just before shift change, firefighters, police and other first responders from across Clark County lined up to circle the hospital several times, honking their horns, holding signs, saying encouraging things through microphones. Across the street, two ladder fire trucks held a huge sign that read "THANK YOU."
Outside the hospital, dozens of healthcare workers watched as the emergency vehicles passed as they were recognized for their work in saving lives.
"This is amazing, it's truly overwhelming," Kara Kleehamer, manager in the medical surgery department said. "The love and support that we have received from the community is what keeps us pushing through to keep doing this for you all every day. From the homemade masks, the meals, the prayers, the signs...we walk out and there's sidewalk art thanking us...it's overwhelming. It brings tears to your eyes."
Kleehamer said she and her colleagues already had great teamwork, but dealing with the situation they're in now has brought them even closer.
"It's truly emotionally, physically and mentally exhausting," she said. "And then the fear — the staff members who have families at home and children, it's a lot. You're driving home, you're trying not to touch anything. You just don't want to spread the germs to anybody else, knowing what we've been exposed to."
Tasha Litkenhous, an RN, said the positive support from the community reaches the patients, too.
"I'm already an emotional person anyway, but this is very, very nice," she said. "Everything that our community does for us every day is just amazing and we all feel very important and that transfers onto our patients. We want our patients to feel important too because they're alone; we're all that they have."
Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames, who helped organize the event, said they really wanted the staff to see and hear how much their work is appreciated.
"We're first responders and normally what happens is we get the patient and bring them to them to get better; they're first receivers," Ames said. "Well they're on the front line for this and it's really important for us to honor them for walking in those doors every day and risking their lives and saving lives as well."
Ames said he had expected maybe to see a few departments come out or others as they were coming to and from their shifts, or looking out windows. He was amazed when dozens came out, thanking the first responders.
"It's pretty special," he said.
Martin Padgett, CEO at Clark Memorial, said seeing all that the police, fire and EMS workers had done was emotional, and that it's been so rewarding to see how his team has handled this.
"I can't say enough about what the great people behind me do every day to take care of our patients and each other," he said. "What keeps me going? They keep me going, just the work that they're doing keeps me going every day."
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who attended the event, said he is proud of the community he lives in.
"It's not a question of who to thank it's like who not to thank," he said. "The healthcare workers, the police officers, the firefighters, the employees at Kroger and Meijer...this whole community has reached out and worked together."
