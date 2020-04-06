FLOYDS KNOBS — Robbie Steiner, theater director at Floyd Central High School, has more time on his hands as people are urged to stay at home and schools transition to eLearning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to make the best of the situation, he took on a daily project to release anxiety and challenge himself.
Starting March 27, Steiner has been performing a show tune each day from his closet at home and sharing the performances on Facebook. He is calling the performances #covidcarols, and he plans to post a video each day until people are no longer stuck at home, saying he hopes to bring some joy to those watching.
The first song he posted was “Anthem” from the musical “Chess,” which is about being part of “something bigger than ourselves,” he said. He has since performed show tunes from musicals ranging from “Man of La Mancha” to Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
“At first, I was kind of thinking it would be a good challenge for me while I am home and have time,” he said. “I’ll sing everyday, keep developing my voice and keep things in good shape. I don’t always get to do that. l’m working as usual. It’s a stress reliever — singing is kind of like exercising, and it probably releases endorphins. I figured it was probably some important self care I needed to do.”
Steiner then decided that he might hold himself more accountable to the project if he posted his performances regularly on Facebook, and he wanted them to “bring a little light into a dark time.” He has been “blown away” by the response to #covidcarols, he said.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting so many people to be latching onto this, and there are people who are saying they’re looking forward to these everyday,” he said. “It’s really been humbling for me to receive those kinds of comments and those affirmations and to know that something pretty small that I’m doing is able to make an impact on those people.”
Everyone has something they can share during this time, he said.
“We need each other, and we need to connect, and I’m glad this is something that people can find they can connect to,” Steiner said.”
As Floyd Central’s theater director, the past few weeks have been filled with dramatic changes for both him and his students, along with artists across the world. The theater department was not able to perform its second week of the musical “Gypsy” due to the pandemic, and his students will not be able to perform “Guys and Dolls” at the International Thespian Festival this summer as originally planned.
“It’s been really sad to see the work that the kids have put into things over the course of the year, and to see those things not be fully realized,” he said. “I hate it especially for the seniors.”
And Steiner has had to make major changes to his curriculum, since students can no longer meet in class. The rest of the semester will be focused on solo performances and exercises, and they will record their performances on video instead of in-person.
Steiner said one of the enjoyable parts of the #covidcarols project is being able to cast himself in any role he wants. His performance of the song “If I Can’t Love Her” from the stage version of “Beauty and the Beast” is one example.
“I’m not a big, burly guy, so the chances of me being cast as the Beast are pretty unlikely,” he said. “But that’s a song that I’ve always really enjoyed and had the desire to perform since I was a kid and saw the show for the first time. I can really be whoever I want to be, and that’s one that I connect to.”
His career has been focused on directing, and although he has loved singing since he was a kid, he doesn’t always get the chance to perform. He’s enjoyed the challenge of putting himself out there through #covidcarols.
“If there’s something that you’ve been wanting to do and you’ve been putting it off, now’s the time to do it,” he said.
Steiner said he loves seeing all of the art and creativity coming out of this moment in time.
“I think it speaks to the way art unites all of us, and really, the importance of it,” he said. “Obviously it’s important that we create art in a different way right now in order to create art responsibly, but the need for it is very much alive, if not more so than before. I love seeing people share their gifts and find new ways to express themselves. I think we’re already seeing and will continue to see a real kind of renaissance in all kinds of art throughout the world in the coming days.”
