FLOYD COUNTY — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted an emergency petition for Floyd County courts to limit operations through May 4, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Southern Indiana.
The order, approved Wednesday, allows the Floyd County Circuit and Superior Courts to suspend all jury trials during this time period and to continue all pre-trial conferences and non-essential hearings that would not result in a case resolution. Pre-trial and discovery status hearings may be attended by attorneys only and attorneys may in some cases appear remotely if proper notice is filed at least 24 hours in advance of a hearing.
Only named parties and defendants and their attorneys will be allowed to attend hearings; additional friends and family will not, according to a news release. The judges and magistrate will review all cases on an individual basis; at this time parties should still appear for hearings unless told otherwise.
Residents should only come to the courts or county clerk's office for business that cannot wait until after the emergency status is lifted.
Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody has been named presiding judge over this emergency. He is expected to report back to the Indiana Supreme Court by April 17 to advise if a longer period is needed.
Clark County courts were granted a similar petition March 13, in part due to two employees of stakeholders in operations of the courts being under quarantine. Their declaration was granted through April 10; presiding Judge Vicki Carmichael will advise the Indiana Supreme Court before then if more time is needed.
Both Clark and Floyd County announced earlier this week limits to in-person business with county government offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.