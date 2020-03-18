SOUTHERN INDIANA — Health officials in Clark and Floyd County have identified some risk exposure of one of the patients identified this week in Floyd County.
An investigation into the possible exposure risk shows that patient was present at the Tri-County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane in Clarksville on Feb. 18 and 25 and March 10, according to a news release. People who were there on those days may have been exposed.
The Clark and Floyd County health departments are working closely with one another and the club to determine any further possible expose, the release states. Floyd County confirmed its first and second cases Sunday and Monday; Clark confirmed its first Tuesday.
Social distancing and good hygiene are the best steps for the communities to take right now, according to the release:
• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and wash them often
• Practice social distancing of at least 6 feet or more
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve
• If you are ill, stay home
• If you are severely ill, phone your primary care provider for consultation.
• If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should phone your primary care provider.
General questions from the public or healthcare provider inquiries about COVID-19 may be directed to the ISDH COVID-19 call center at the toll-free number 877-826-0011 (available 24/7) or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov. To receive essential text alerts from the Clark County Health Department, text "healthinfo" to 888777.
