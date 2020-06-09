FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Health Department is investigating after several complaints of a sporting event last weekend, a situation that would be in violation of Indiana's reopening plan amid COVID-19.
According to a news release issued Tuesday, the health department was alerted to a several games hosted by a local pay-to-play team that were reported to have been at the Floyd County Community Club June 7. According to the release, the results of the games were posted online; it does not list which team or sport is involved.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb previously set five stages of reopening in Indiana, with rules for how and when certain things like businesses could reopen, how many people can be in an area at one time and when certain types of events can take place. The state is now in the third stage. Under the plan, team sport league play is not allowed to resume until the start of the stage four June 14, and tournaments with traveling teams can start only July 3 or after.
Scrimmages and other inter-team events are considered league play and not allowed at this time, according to the release.
"People that attended this event are at a heightened risk for COVID-19," it reads, in part. "The [Floyd County Health Department] recommends that players, coaches, and families practice self-monitoring for the next two weeks. If symptoms occur — including fever, chills, cough, diarrhea, muscle aches and change in taste — please contact your primary care provider or the [Floyd County Health Department] for evaluation and testing."
As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., there were 327 confirmed cases of Floyd County residents with the virus, of 3,081 people tested, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris previously told the News and Tribune that the average number of positive cases per day had gone from more than three per day to just over one over the span of the past few weeks.
"Floyd County has done an excellent job in its community response to the coronavirus pandemic," the release said. "We are enjoying a slow but steady decline in new cases. However, we require the cooperation and compliance of all Floyd County residents to continue this trend and finish the restrictions to business and play."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.