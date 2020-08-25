INDIANA — Floyd County has topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases since testing began in March, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, shows 1,010 positive cases reported among Floyd County residents, 13 more than the previous day. There have been 54 deaths and 11,206 people tested.
Clark County saw 24 more cases over the previous day, for a total of 1,625 positive cases among 17,307 residents tested. There were 52 deaths reported as of July 31.
Statewide, Indiana had 88,421 cumulative positive cases as of the end of Monday, 841 of them new. There have been 1.3 million tests administered to one million Hoosiers, and 3,023 deaths.
The seven-day positivity rate statewide for all tests was 5.4% as of Aug. 18, with a cumulative rate of 6.8%. In Clark County, that seven-day rate was 9.4% and overall rate 8.4%. In Floyd County, the seven-day positivity rate for all tested was 9.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.