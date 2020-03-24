FLOYD COUNTY — The judges and magistrate in Floyd County have begun rescheduling many court hearings following an order issued Monday by Gov. Eric Holcomb for Hoosiers to "stay at home."
Holcomb's mandate states that as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, people should only leave their homes over the next two weeks for essential activities — such as to go to work, get food or care for someone — to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Floyd County courts had previously limited hearings to only those which were necessary to protect safety or defendants rights and last week, the New Albany-Floyd County City-County Building closed for most in-person business. Courts have been operating with only defendants and their attorneys allowed in — no additional friends or family members — and jury trials have been postponed.
According to a news release sent Tuesday by Floyd County Magistrate Julie Fessel Flanigan, the Floyd County courts will now be trying to reschedule hearings and hold some telephonically, when possible. The decision came out of the courts' need to "balance the need for essential court operations to take place with the need for citizens to stay home and socially distance when not home," according to the release.
Parties or their attorneys will be notified if new court dates have been set, and all should continue to appear unless notified otherwise. People who have critical business with the clerk's office or a specific court should contact that office.
