NEW ALBANY — In the more than 10 months since it was established, a fund through the Floyd Memorial Foundation has raised more than $18,000 to help uplift the spirits of frontline healthcare workers at Baptist Health Floyd during their daily fight against COVID-19.
And as the cases continue to rise, hospital leaders say continued support through meals provided by the community will help the staff weather the storm of the pandemic.
The Floyd Memorial Foundation Adopt-A-Unit program began in March as healthcare workers across the U.S. were faced with the biggest challenge of their careers — to care for an increasing number of patients with a deadly new virus, many of whom would not be able to see their families in their final moments.
“We saw early on that our staff were overwhelmed not only [with] just the mental challenge of trying to accept this worldwide coronavirus hitting our community but also the challenge of making sure that they were doing the exactly right thing by the CDC and the Indiana State Department of Health for our patients and to keep them comfortable and to keep themselves safe,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Foundation.
She spoke with a hospital chaplain and they came up with the idea of raising money to help feed them during shifts, the funds going toward purchase of food from local restaurants — which was also a boost to those businesses during a drop in regular sales over the past year. Other places have also made scores of in-kind donations such as commercially baked goods.
“It went off like gangbusters,” Lambe said. “It was wonderful...not only did the restaurants appreciate the orders and the business, but our employees just loved the variety of food and knowing that somebody in the community cared for them and was thinking of them.
“They’re amazing and if we can give them a little benefit during the day to say thanks for what you’re doing, it just means a lot of to them and fuels their fire and helps keep them going for another couple weeks.”
The program was in full force for the first several months of the pandemic, then slowed as cases dropped over the summer. As the fall and winter holidays have given way to another surge, she wanted to remind the community that healthcare workers have never left the fight.
“Healthcare workers are still fighting the fight,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of staff who they’re just stressed out, they’re sad, they’re overwhelmed, they want to see an end to this.”
This is something Mike Northcraft, an RN who oversees several departments including some related to COVID-19 such as the Intensive Care Unit, can attest to.
He said the year has been emotionally traumatizing for staff who are dealing with a higher number of fatalities than usual from a disease that affects every part of their lives.
“They’re losing patients and they’re trying to facilitate Facetime, family farewells with dying loved ones, they’re trying to communicate with family who are unable to vist their parent or grandparent, they feel that panic over the phone,” Northcraft said.
Not only that, but they also have concerns about getting the virus themselves, taking it home to their families or into the community. For those frontline healthcare workers, COVID-19 is a disease that they’re faced with in all aspects of their lives.
“They still have all the stresses that a non-healthcare worker has faced with this, as far as loss of normalcy, life disruption, stresses such as the nontraditional education changes and they can’t really escape the pandemic.
“It’s scary to them just like the rest of us. You cant escape it...you encounter it at work, you go home and it’s on the news. You see these families and it’s just so difficult to see these people say their farewells to their family members before they get intubated and put on the ventilator knowing they may not come off.”
He said when staff see the rise in cases from potential superspreader events such as holidays, they know another surge will soon be felt in the hospital.
“As we see these case counts start to climb, we just know that in another seven-ish days we’ll start to see those patients arriving catastrophically ill,” he said. “And [we] won’t be able to rescue the majority of them despite pouring our heart, our soul, our knowledge, or talent our energy into these patients, we just aren’t able to save very many of them once they get into the intensive care stage.”
That’s why things such as support from the community for something as natural as a meal can mean so much.
“It’s been wonderful the support we have had from the community,” Northcraft said. “Simple things like meals, cards, thanks...when those type of things show up, it just lifts everyones spirits.”
It can also help the staff make sure they’re caring for themselves. If food is there, it’s one less thing they have to think about.
“It is easy to kind of lose yourself during this and pour yourself into it,” Northcraft said. “Self-care is extremely important. hydration is important., stopping to grab a bite...it’s so easy as a nurse to put the needs of others and those around you in front of your own but you might look up and realize it’s been 8 hours I haven’t even been to the bathroom yet. I need to get a glass of water and grab something I can snack on quickly on the go.”
The hospital also tries to help staff through this difficult time, he said. They’re encouraged to use vacation time when they can, although staffing can make that challenging at times.
A critical incident professional has been brought in to help talk through stresses and anxiety, and a chaplain makes rounds and offers prayers over the hospital speakers several times a day.
Whenever a COVID patient is discharged, the Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ is played overhead.
All of this support is so important to healthcare workers right now, Northcraft said, “just to help them understand that they’re still making a difference. This is our Superbowl, essentially.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.