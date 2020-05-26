The News and Tribune is publishing a daily list of food pantries and free services offered to people in need of help during the coronavirus pandemic. If you know of additional free assistance available, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• Center For Lay Ministries, 213 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville
Drive-thru service Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bring photo ID, proof of address and proof of number in household. Provided with non-perishable grocery items.
• Community Action of Southern Indiana, 1613 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville
Community Action of Southern Indiana, with the help of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, has established an Emergency Relief Fund for individuals and families from Clark and Floyd counties who are being negatively financially impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis. The fund is specifically designed to help people with medical bills, health insurance premiums and grocery expenses.
Applications for Emergency COVID-19 assistance are available at casi1.org or by calling 812-288-6451.
• Community Kitchen, 1611 Spring St, Jeffersonville, serves a free lunch daily, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is also provided on the last Sunday of the month.
• LifeSpan Resources
Meals on Wheels through LifeSpan’s Meals to Go! program is available to adults age 60-plus or disabled, in Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties with a demonstrated need such as no longer being able to cook or get to a grocery, etc. Please call LIfeSpan at 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor for an assessment and enrollment. Donations accepted.
Transportation for adults age 60-plus or disabled/wheelchair-bound, is available for medical trips or to the grocery, pharmacy, etc. Drivers wear PPE. Clients asked to wear masks. One rider per trip. Please call LifeSpan at 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor to register for the program.
Other in-home services may be available through LifeSpan’s Case Management Program. Please call LifeSpan at 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor for more information.
• Jeffersonville Township Trustee Office, 623 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville
Assisting with home or apartment rental. The office is closed but you can pick up an application from the mail box on the office door or go online and fill out an application at Jefftwptrustee.com
• LifeSpring Health Systems
LifeSpring Health Systems, 460 Spring St., Jeffersonville, is taking new patients across services – primary care, mental health, and substance abuse. We are now offering teletherapy and telemedicine to reduce the need to come in. New patients can fill out intake paperwork on the website www.lifespringhealthsystems.org or call 812-280-2080.
Services are provided regardless of the ability to pay, and accept Medicaid, Medicare, and primary insurance. Staff members can also assist with obtaining insurance. LifeSpring Systems serves all ages in all services in 11 counties across Southern Indiana and have offices in each county – Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Scott, Washington, Crawford, Orange, Dubois, Perry, and Spencer. Primary care offices are in Jeffersonville, Austin, and Salem.
• Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Pkwy., Jeffersonville
Food pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays through May, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive behind the church to Door 7 and a volunteer will come to your car and ask for name, address, phone number and photo ID. They will also ask how many is in the household and a volunteer will prepare food and bring it back to the car. You do not leave your vehicle. You can only visit the Food Pantry every 30 days. The Food Pantry will return to Wednesdays only in June.
• Tracy Patton Ministries (Serving 10 counties in Southern Indiana)
The REACH food program of the ministries is geared toward families with children. If you are in need of specific food or just snacks for the kids, call 812-595-0571 and a volunteer will deliver the food to your door.
New Hope Services, New Hope Services, Inc., 1302 Wall St., Jeffersonville, is still serving the community during the pandemic.
Taking new patients, and serving patients by phone or telemed, offering answers to questions, referrals for food, WIC, Healthy Families and Family Support Services programs and counseling. The nurse will also meet patients in the parking lot if needed. Patients can pick up birth control pills, condoms, etc., and some testing is available.
Hours: Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WIC, Healthy Families, Family Support Services, 1302 Wall St., 812-288-4304
• Northside Church of Christ
Northside Church of Christ, 2510 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, food pantry is open the last Saturday of the month, 4:30 to 6 p.m. You must be a resident of Clark County and provide a photo ID
CLARKSVILLE
• Colgate Baptist Church, 125 E. Montgomery Ave., Clarksville
Drive-thru food pantry is open Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Must show proof of address
• St. Anthony Church, 316 N.Sherwood Ave., Clarksville, is sponsoring a by-appointment-only Food Pantry Tuesday and Friday mornings. To make an appointment call 812-282-2290.
An Open Food Pantry is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month. This month the pantry will be open on May 26.
NEW ALBANY
• Anyone who resides in New Albany Township and needs assistance with a housing payment, rent, utilities, groceries, or any life safety need, can contact David Brewer the New Albany Township Trustee at 812-948-5498 for possible help.
email: dbrewer@floydcounty.in.gov
• Charlestown Road Southern Baptist Church, 2404 Charlestown Road, New Albany
Food pantry open Mondays, 5:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m. Must show proof of address and a photo ID. You can receive items from the food pantry every other month.
• Hope Southern Indiana, 1200 Bono Road, New Albany
Food pantry open from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is operating as a drive-thru service. Must show Floyd County ID and provide number in household. You can receive a few groceries once a month and bread and produce once a week. Homeless can visit daily.
• Floyd County YMCA, 33 State St., New Albany, is opening its facility for the public to use the shower rooms, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Art Alliance of Southern Indiana
With a desire to continue supporting children and adults alike with art activities, the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana is creating a catalogue of online programming that can be accessed through its website www.sointoart.org. The online classes feature the Arts Alliance’s “Art on the Move” program instructors. Typically these instructors visit schools and community centers around the community to provide free art activities. The virtual “Art on the Move” program includes artists guiding viewers through 15- to 30-minute videos of painting, drawing, bead work, and music.
The Arts Alliance is also making free art supplies available through the Little Free Library program. The Little Free Library box sits outside of the Arts Alliance building at 820 E. Market St. in New Albany and can be accessed 24/7 by anyone looking for art supplies.
• Help for service industry workers
Pints & Union, a downtown New Albany pub, is part of a national initiative offering relief to service industry workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pints & Union is among 19 restaurants across the country partnering with the Louisville-based LEE Initiative for its Restaurant Workers Relief Program. With the help of grants and community donations, the New Albany restaurant is providing free groceries each week to local restaurant workers in Southern Indiana who have been laid off or faced a major reduction in hours and/or pay.
Groceries available for pickup on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pints & Union, 114 E. Market St. Be sure to take a photo ID and recent paystub.
Pull your vehicle into alley beside Pints & Union, park near open door, only take a feminine hygiene bag if you or someone in family needs one and only approach table to pick up bag/box of groceries after volunteer has re-entered building. No one except volunteers allowed in the building.
• Floyd County pet food assistant
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League is sponsoring a Pet Food Assistance Program for those in need of help to buy pet food. If you are a Floyd County resident and struggling to purchase pet food, the Animal Rescue League will provide a $25 gift card.
Must be used to purchase pet food only and one gift card per.
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League relies on donations from the community. For more information call 812-949-9099 or email: events@floydcountyanimals.org
CHARLESTOWN
• City of Charlestown Assistance Outreach Program: If you or a loved one is unable to leave your home due to age, disability, or high risk factors for infection, or if you become infected and are home-bound until healed, you may enroll in the Assistance Outreach Program and a city representative will contact you periodically to check-in with you and help arrange for assistance as needed. More Information and registration call 812-256-3422.
• The Charlestown Township Trustee’s office provides a variety of community services that are particularly important to a community in times like this. Visit its website for more information, message via their Facebook page, or call 812-256-2104 for assistance.
• The Diaper Project at Community Presbyterian Church is operating Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as usual, however, clients must make an appointment and they are offering curbside pickup only. Please call ahead of time or message via the project’s Facebook page to ensure you are scheduled for the week – if you wait until Wednesday it may be too late. New clients should message via Facebook or call Donna at 812-256-5428 to ensure they have any needed documentation on file.
• First Baptist Hope Center, 958 Water St., Charlestown, is operating a drive-thru Food Pantry Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The food pantry is for residents of North Clark County.
SELLERSBURG
• Libertarian Party of Clark County sponsors Liberty Loves Food Pantry at 102 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg. The pantry is open on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month. During the pandemic the pantry is offering people the ability to stay in their cars for pickup or to have food delivered to them.
CLARK, FLOYD AND HARRISON
On the third Saturday of each month, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in New Albany opens its doors to help meet the nutritional needs of what The Rev. Mark Feather said are “God’s furry, four-footed creatures” for residents living in Clark, Floyd or Harrison counties.
Dog and cat food along with cat litter are provided free to those who qualify. To receive the food, a person must show identification on arrival at the church, at 1015 E. Main St., New Albany, and fill out an application through Hope Southern Indiana.
The church pays for the pet food, but it does accept donations. Donated food packages must be unopened. Dry and canned food is available for cats and dogs. Additional food is provided to those with multiple pets.
Precautions are taken to ensure social distancing and safety guidelines are followed. For more information, go to the website stpaulna.org.
GEORGETOWN
Georgetown Christian Church Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. To try to effectively serve the community, the church focus is on Georgetown but it also serves residents in Floyd, Harrison, and Crawford counties. To be best served, families need to bring a state-issued ID and Social Security cards for each person living in the household. The church is located at 9020 IN-64, Georgetown.
SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is providing assistance during the COVID-19 crisis. County residents can call 812-280-7608 to request and will pick up food from 528 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Floyd County residents can call 812-944-1018 or fill out an online application at https://forms.gle/GWvfVLPqAYotDmx26.
Residents in both counties can request delivery if they have no access to transportation or if they are medically quarantined and should not leave their house.
The Salvation Army is helping with other things but on a case-by-case basis. Call 812-944-1018 if in need of something else.
