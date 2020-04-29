The News and Tribune is publishing a daily list of food pantries and free services offered to people in need of help during the coronavirus pandemic. If you know of additional free assistance available, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
JEFFERSONVILLE
Center For Lay Ministries, 213 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville
Drive thru service Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bring photo ID, proof of address and proof of number in household. Provided with non-perishable grocery items.
• Community Action of Southern Indiana, 1613 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville
Community Action of Southern Indiana, with the help of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, has established an Emergency Relief Fund for individuals and families from Clark and Floyd counties who are being negatively financially impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis. The fund is specifically designed to help people with medical bills, health insurance premiums and grocery expenses.
Applications for Emergency COVID-19 assistance are available at casi1.org or by calling 812-288-6451.
• LifeSpan Resources
Meals on Wheels through LIfeSpan’s Meals to Go! program is available to adults age 60-plus or disabled, in Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties with a demonstrated need such as no longer being able to cook or get to a grocery store, etc. Please call LIfeSpan at 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor for an assessment and enrollment. Donations accepted.
Transportation for adults age 60-plus or disabled/wheelchair-bound, is available for medical trips or to the grocery, pharmacy, etc. Drivers wear PPE. Clients asked to wear masks. One rider per trip. Please call LifeSpan at 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor to get registered for the program.
Other in-home services may be available through LifeSpan’s Case Management Program. Please call LifeSpan at 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor for more information.
• Jeffersonville Township Trustee Office, 623 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville
Assisting with home or apartment rental. The office is closed but you can pick up an application from the mail box on the office door or go online and fill out an application at Jefftwptrustee.com
• LifeSpring Health Systems
LifeSpring Health Systems, 460 Spring St., Jeffersonville, is taking new patients across our services – primary care, mental health, and substance abuse. We are now offering teletherapy and telemedicine to reduce the need to come in. New patients can fill out intake paperwork on the website www.lifespringhealthsystems.org or give us a call at 812-280-2080.
Services are provided regardless of the ability to pay, and accept Medicaid, Medicare, and primary insurance. Staff members can also assist with obtaining insurance. LifeSpring Systems serves all ages in all services in 11 counties across Southern Indiana and have offices in each county – Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Scott, Washington, Crawford, Orange, Dubois, Perry, and Spencer. Primary care offices are located in Jeffersonville, Austin, and Salem.
• Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Pkwy., Jeffersonville
Food pantry is open on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive behind the church to Door 7 and a volunteer will come to your car and ask for name, address, phone number and photo ID. They will also ask how many is in the household and a volunteer will prepare food and bring it back to the car. You do not leave your vehicle. You can only visit the Food Pantry every 30 days.
• Tracy Patton Ministries (Serving 10 counties in Southern Indiana)
The REACH food program of the ministries is geared toward families with children. If you are in need of specific food or just snacks for the kids, call 812-595-0571 and a volunteer will deliver the food to your door.
- New Hope Services, New Hope Services, Inc., 1302 Wall St., Jeffersonville, is still serving the community during the pandemic.
Taking new patients, and serving patients by phone or telemed, offering answers to questions, referrals for food, WIC, Healthy Families and Family Support Services programs and counseling. The nurse will also meet them in the parking lot if needed. Patients can pick up birth control pills, condoms, etc., and some testing is available.
Hours: Monday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WIC, Healthy Families, Family Support Services, 1302 Wall St., 812-288-4304
• Northside Church of Christ
Northside Church of Christ, 2510 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, food pantry is open the last Saturday of the month, 4:30 to 6 p.m. You must be a resident of Clark County and provide a photo ID
CLARKSVILLE
• Colgate Baptist Church, 125 E. Montgomery Ave., Clarksville
Drive thru food pantry is open on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Must show proof of address
NEW ALBANY
• Anyone who is financially in a crisis that resides in the New Albany Township and needing assistance with a housing payment, rent, utilities, groceries, or any life safety need, can contact David Brewer the New Albany Township Trustee at 812-948-5498 for possible help.
email: dbrewer@floydcounty.in.gov
• Charlestown Road Southern Baptist Church, 2404 Charlestown Road, New Albany
Food pantry open Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Must show proof of address and a photo ID. You can receive items from the food pantry every other month.
• Hope Southern Indiana, 1200 Bono Road, New Albany
Food pantry open from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is currently operating as a drive thru service. Must show Floyd County ID and provide number in household. You can receive a few groceries once a month and bread and produce once a week. Homeless can visit daily.
• Floyd County YMCA, 33 State St., New Albany, is opening its facility for the public to use the shower rooms, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
CHARLESTOWN
• City of Charlestown Assistance Outreach Program: If you or a loved one are unable to leave your home due to age, disability, or high risk factors for infection, or if you become infected and are home-bound until healed, you may enroll in the Assistance Outreach Program and a city representative will contact you periodically to check-in with you and help arrange for assistance as needed. More Information and registration call 812-256-3422.
• The Charlestown Township Trustee’s office provides a variety of community services that are particularly important to a community in times like this. Visit its website for more information, message via their Facebook page, or call 812-256-2104 for assistance.
• The Diaper Project at Community Presbyterian Church is operating on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. as usual, however, clients must make an appointment and they are offering curbside pickup only. Please call ahead of time or message via their Facebook page to ensure you are scheduled for the week – if you wait until Wednesday it may be too late. New clients should message via Facebook or call Donna at 812-256-5428 to ensure they have any needed documentation on file.
SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is providing assistance during the COVID-19 crisis. County residents can call 812-280-7608 to request food and will pick it up from 528 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Floyd County residents can call 812-944-1018 or fill out an online application at https://forms.gle/GWvfVLPqAYotDmx26.
Residents in both counties can request delivery if they have no access to transportation or if they are medically quarantined and should not leave their house.
The Salvation Army is helping with other things but on a case by case basis and people should call 812-944-1018 if they are in need of something else.
