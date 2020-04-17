SOUTHERN INDIANA — Life has become quite different for every person in the country in a short amount of time over the past few weeks.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented amount of Americans filing for unemployment. The reason so many applied en masse was the near total shutdown of entire industries.
“It’s obvious,” Indiana State Sen. Chris Garten said. “There are very few industries and very few businesses that have not been negatively impacted.”
While the immediate effects have been apparent, there are also aftershocks that may not stand out to the average person. Among them is the fact that fewer restaurants and stores open for limited hours has made it much more difficult for American truck drivers to find somewhere to get something to eat.
Enter the Indiana Department of Transportation’s new Rest Area Food Truck Program. A loosening of federal restrictions allowed the state to invite food trucks to rest stops along its interstates.
The program officially went into effect April 3. It will give temporary permits to food trucks so they can set up shop at rest areas throughout the state and serve truck drivers and other essential travelers.
“We knew that there was a growing problem of commercial truckers and other essential travelers struggling to find dining options along interstates, just because of the various restrictions,” said Natalie Garrett, INDOT Public Relations Director for the Southeast District. “Many restaurants are limited to drive-thru only and have limited hours, which makes it difficult for truck drivers to find dining options. We thought this was a great way to give drivers somewhere to find something to eat while they’re delivering goods and services during this pandemic.”
There are 28 eligible locations throughout the state. This usually coincides with the northbound and southbound sides of individual spots along interstates.
Since it launched, just over half of the statewide locations have been filled.
“There are quite a few up around Indianapolis and the surrounding area,” Garrett said. “I would say the majority are around there. There are quite a few around Northern Indiana as well.”
Despite so many slots filling up in such a short amount of time, Clark County’s lone rest area in Henryville along Interstate 65 does not yet have food trucks. That is set to change soon.
According to Garrett, there are currently permits in process to put one truck each on the northbound and southbound sides of the artery.
“Hopefully, we can get those processed and started here in the next week or so,” she said. “They will get started soon.”
Once opened, the trucks will operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One slot each is still open for the Henryville rest areas.
Garrett said applications are considered on a first-come, first-served basis. The permit forms can be found on INDOT’s website, where prospective applicants can also view a list of required documents.
Garten said that he hopes the new program can make up for limited restaurants and empty shelves at convenience shelves. He did point out, however, that it’s also important to be cognizant of the fact that convenience stores are already struggling due to the pandemic, and that this program will introduce new competition.
“[Truck drivers] kind of the lifeblood of America,” he said. “Every corner of the state, most businesses get a truck to deliver their products. We’ve got to do everything we can to take care of them.”
