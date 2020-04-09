NEW ALBANY — The Southern Indiana community is remembering Norbert “Nobby” Bostock for his kindness, humor and passion for public service.
Bostock, 77, died Tuesday morning following a battle with COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. He served as an officer for the New Albany Police Department from 1975 to 1978 and for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department from 1980 to 1994. He previously served on the New Albany City Council, and before his death, he worked as a security officer at Caesars Southern Indiana Casino and Bass Pro Shops.
Bostock’s nephew, Marv Bostock, reflected upon his uncle’s life and legacy in a post on Facebook. He was a “fantastic man and a role model,” he said.
I’ll always be convinced that Nobby’s final act of heroism was to fight till the end hoping his fight could lead to others’ survival,” he wrote. “He was a selfless public servant who always fought to make our world a better place.”
Marv described his uncle’s warmth and friendliness towards those in his presence.
“If you weren’t friends with Nobby then you just had never been in his vicinity,” he wrote. “If you had he’d have sought you out like a guided missile, flashed that warm, friendly smile and proceeded to engage you in a conversation.”
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop worked with Bostock for about 16 years, and he remembers him as the kind of community police officer who would try to be friends with everyone.
“I think his biggest role as police officer was that he was there to help people, and he was friendly with everyone,” he said. “He went out of his way to get to know people and be that kind of officer you could call and discuss issues with. He grew up in the community and knew a lot of people, and he brought that to the job.”
Bostock was the type of person who wanted to help everyone with their problems, Loop said.
“If he was sent on a run, he would spend a lot time talking to people to see what he could do to help them,” he said.
Eric Higdon, a retired New Albany police captain, said Bostock was a “genuine, nice, caring, compassionate and funny individual,” and he admired his level of caring and dedication to serving his community.
Once Higdon started with the New Albany Police Department in 1980, he struck up a friendship with Bostock, who started working for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department the same year. Although they worked in different departments, they would often run into each other.
He can’t remember seeing Bostock without a smile on his face, and he always had something funny to say, he said.
“I’d see Nobby at Thornton’s and we’d have a conversation — we always left laughing,” Higdon said. “He could find the humor in anything.”
Bostock left a positive impression on the community members he interacted with, and “you could talk to a thousand people and probably not have one person say something bad about Nobby,” he said.
“When Nobby left, people felt that their case and their report was the most important thing to the guy who just got back in his car,” Higdon said.
Floyd County Democratic Party Chairman Adam Dickey provided a statement on the legacy of Bostock, who previously served as a Democratic member of the New Albany City Council.
“We are saddened by the loss of former New Albany City Councilman and retired Floyd County and New Albany Police Officer Norbert “Nobby” Bostock,” Dickey said. “Nobby had a deep passion for public service and often went out of his way to check in or care for other individuals. His chief desire for our community was to see it excel.”
Maury Goldberg served with Bostock on the New Albany City Council several decades ago. He was a kind man who loved his family and his community, and he was easy to talk to, he said.
He respected Bostock’s approach to public service.
“He was his own man,” Goldberg said. “He didn’t play politics — he voted how his constituents wanted him to.”
Tina Holland worked with Bostock in security at the casino for about 17 years. He “never met a stranger,” she said, and he was beloved by both staff and guests. People would often look for him when they entered the casino.
“He hugged people, he shook everyone’s hand, and there was never a mean voice to come out of that man’s mouth,” she said. “It’s a shame this virus took him like it did. There’s not a bad word I could say about him.”
Tina’s husband, Terry Holland, also worked with Bostock for about a year in security at the casino. He has touched many lives within the community, he said.
“Nobby is the one who told my wife to get me on as a security officer,” he said. “When a new person would come in, Nobby would become their friend, tell them hey, this is what you do, this is what you don’t do.”
Bostock was just an “all-around nice guy,” he said.
“If he saw someone in stress or thought that they needed to talk to somebody — and this was people visiting the boat and people who worked on the boat — he would go straight up and start talking to them,” Terry said. “And before it was over with, he had them laughing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.