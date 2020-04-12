NEW ALBANY — The Floyd Legacy Foundation, in partnership with Samtec Cares Foundation and Floyd Memorial Hospital Foundation, pulled together to purchase a mobile health unit for the Floyd County Health Department. This effort was ongoing for over two weeks to garner support for a much needed asset in a time of need, according to a news release issued Sunday night.
Brad Striegel, Legacy board vice-president and president of the Floyd County Council, stated, “This mobile unit will better equip the Floyd County Health Department to address needs of the current COVID-19 pandemic in specific locations of the community. The mobile unit will provide a safe and controlled environment for testing and provide resources in the field for our healthcare workers.
“Additionally, the mobile health unit will be an asset to Floyd County beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The health department will be able to use this mobile unit for disaster relief efforts, immunizations, and infectious disease control,” he said. “Not only will this serve the public at-large, but it will also provide an alternative access to our healthcare system for persons who are uninsured, underinsured, and have transportation issues for essential components like prevention, screening, treatment and other useful tools in the healthcare field.
“Studies have shown that for every $1 invested in a mobile health program, there is a $36 return on investment,” Striegel said. “This helps prevent unnecessary use of emergency departments and other medical facilities. This is a win-win for all involved. I would like to thank the Floyd Legacy Foundation, Samtec Cares Foundation, and the Hospital Foundation for partnering together for this cause. As community leaders, this shows great willingness to pull together in a time of need for our community.”
Allen Platt with Samtec Cares stated, “During this COVID-19 pandemic, Samtec Cares is proud and humbled to support this mobile unit which will be on the front lines of providing critical assistance and testing for our community now and in future health care efforts. All Samtec Associates thank the Floyd County Health Department and all health care workers for their tireless efforts at this challenging time.”
“The COVID-19 crisis has elevated the need to reach all citizens throughout Floyd County for testing and provide those testing positive with immediate treatment to limit the spread of the virus and keep community members as safe as possible,” said Meredith Lambe with the Floyd Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Floyd Memorial Foundation and Baptist Health Floyd are pleased to partner with Samtec Cares and Floyd County’s Legacy Foundation to support the purchase and implementation of a mobile health unit to ensure the health and well-being of all residents in Floyd County, not only during this critical time in healthcare, but also in the years ahead.”
Dr. Tom Harris, Health Officer, and Charlotte Bass, administrator for the Health Department, expressed appreciation for the donation: “We would like to say we are very thankful to our community partners who have given us the opportunity to purchase this mobile unit. This will allow us to broaden our capability to offer offsite testing for COVID19. We are most grateful.”
Other reactions from community leaders included:
• Lois Endris, Legacy Foundation president and Floyd County Treasurer: “Even though these are unfortunate circumstances, it is situations such as this, that we can help our community with a need.”
• Tim Kamer, Legacy board member and Floyd County Commissioner: “It’s truly amazing to see this type of kindness serving our community. The collaboration of three really great organizations is just one example of how people come together to pull through difficult times. Floyd County will see long lasting benefits from this joint effort.”
• Shawn Carruthers, former Legacy board member and president of the Floyd County Commissioners: “A mobile health Unit has been a needed asset for our community for some time and now more than ever, I am grateful to see community partners standing shoulder to shoulder to make this a reality.”
• John Schellenberger with the Floyd County Commissioners: “The Mobile Unit greatly supplements our Floyd County Health Department’s effort in our response to combat COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide the flexibility for mobile testing; adding a second testing site and should a vaccine become available, the mobile unit will provide capacity in supporting mass vaccinations in various locations around the county. As we transition from COVID-19, the Mobile Unit function can be configured for outreach programs, immunizations, disaster response, etc. to serve the citizens of Floyd County. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Samtec Cares, the Hospital Foundation and the Floyd County Legacy Foundation for their financial and community support. Floyd County is truly blessed.”
