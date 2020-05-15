CLARKSVILLE — Local officials urge those eligible to take advantage of a new state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site that opened this week in Clarksville.
The testing location, at the Clarksville Community Center at 2311 Sam Gwin Drive, is hosted by OptumServe, with the Clark County Health Department overseeing professional regular cleaning of the building.
Testing is free and available for any Indiana resident who either has symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been exposed to a person who has tested positive or who works with or is otherwise in close contact with an at-risk population. Appointments are preferred and can be made online or by phone. Residents should take information if they have insurance.
"If there's a greater need, we can negotiate with the health department and OptumServe to extend that," Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said during a news conference Friday. "Or if we see that there is a decline...that's also available."
There were 84 people tested Wednesday when the site opened, 79 the following day and 41 as of Friday afternoon. These numbers represent about 75% of capacity for the site.
"We just encourage people to sign up and get tested," Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said. "Whether you're positive or negative, at least you know and you can take the necessary precautions."
Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey said the town was honored to partner with the health department in doing its part to keep the community safe. Located near the busy retail corridors Veterans Parkway and Lewis and Clark Parkway, and adjacent to multiple apartment communities, the Clarksville Community Center seemed to everyone to be a good fit.
"This is something that was very important to us as a town, as a council," Ramsey said. "It was something that we really wanted to do. Not only does this benefit the residents of Clarksville but really all of our communities together as a whole.
"It goes back to the sentiment that we really are all in this together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.