SELLERSBURG — A new mobile COVID-19 testing site in Southern Indiana means more accessibility for those needing tests, and help for state health officials to get a clearer picture on the numbers in the state.
A free drive-thru testing site is open this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg for any Indiana resident experiencing symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath.
"We do a prescreening, you have to have a valid Indiana license plate or ID and you have to have symptoms," Adam Sweet, second lieutenant with the Indiana National Guard, who was helping with testing logistics Monday, said. "So if you feel like you have it and you're from Indiana, come on down and we'll get you tested."
The pop-up testing site is one of four being in the state held this week through a partnership between the Indiana State Department of health and local health departments and officials — others are in Evansville, Fort Wayne and Gary.
A person seeking a test can drive to the school where they will be directed to the testing site at the rear of the campus. First they'll be screened and if determined to go forward, will be registered. Their registration is hand-delivered to nurses by testing staff to minimize contact between the patients and nurses. The results are expected to take about 72 hours.
Kevin Stark, wastewater inspector with the Indiana Department of Emergency Management, was registering patients Monday afternoon at a table in the parking lot. He said it had been slow and steady so far; he estimated about 50 people had come through as of 3 p.m.
Not only will the testing sites open up more opportunity for testing, but Sweet said the numbers will also add to what the state knows where the virus is and how it's spreading.
"We're just trying to see what we're dealing with here," he said.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported Monday a total of 8,236 patients statewide who had tested positive and of 11:59 p.m. the previous day, though the number could be higher if there are agencies or physicians who don't report numbers to the state agency. There had been 44,539 Hoosiers tested as of that time, and 350 people have died.
There have been 117 people confirmed to have the virus in Clark County with eight deaths. In Floyd County, there have been four deaths and 108 people confirmed positive. There have been 644 tests in Clark County and 568 in Floyd, among those who have reported to the state health department.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Sunday, there had been 554,849 people with confirmed positive results in the U.S., with 21, 942 deaths.
Indiana confirmed its first case on March 6; Floyd County followed on March 15 and Clark County March 17. To date, the most cases have been found in Marion County. As of Sunday at midnight, there had been 3,012 cases confirmed with 123 deaths, and 15,482 tests performed.
