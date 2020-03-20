KENTUCKIANA: Girl Scouts have always been able to show courage and leadership in the face of great challenges. The 2020 coronavirus outbreak certainly presents several challenges to our way of life, but one thing it does not deter is the commitment of Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana and our members, volunteers, and Girl Scouts to serve and support our community.
This year, troops reached out and with the help of their supporters purchased 33,800 packages of cookies for our "Operation: Cookie" initiative. These cookies will be used to thank the U.S. military, both active duty and retired, in partnership with local and national military support organizations. When supporters purchase the cookies, the funds go toward the Girl Scout troops and local council, while the military receives the packages to enjoy. All cookie proceeds stay local and the funds are used to provide troops with funds for programming for girls, maintain and improve camp properties and council program offices, and provide staff to support the volunteers.
Due to the latest safety recommendations for social distancing, all remaining cookie booths have been canceled and this has left Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana with unsold cookies. The GSK board elected to extend the online and direct connection part of the program through May 1, 2020. We invite you to reach out to local troops to help purchase their remaining cookies, either for personal enjoyment or as a donation to Operation: Cookie.
All cookies sold through Operation: Cookie between now and May 1 will go toward first responders, medical professionals, and local food pantries supporting the response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
If you do not have a connection with a troop, and still wish to support Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana and the Operation: Cookie initiative, consider donating cookies by the case here: https://one.bidpal.net/gskentuckiana/welcome
All cases and pallets purchased through this donation page will go toward Operation: Cookie Covid-19 Community Support. The troop proceeds will be evenly divided between all GSK troops.
