Charlie Popp, a man with deep roots in the Silver Creek athletic community, passed away Thursday after a lengthy illness.
Popp was a member of the school's first boys' basketball sectional title-winning team (1955) and a long-time assistant coach for the girls' basketball team.
"Today, our family lost a great man, Charlie Popp," Silver Creek girls' coach Scott Schoen tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Charlie has been with the SC girls basketball program for over 30 years and by my side for 10 years. I will miss scouting trips and our conversations about basketball, history and life. It will no[t] be the same. Angel in heaven."
Later Thursday evening, Schoen remembered Popp as "a best friend" and called him the "a patriarch for Silver Creek sports and school."
"Charlie Popp is as much a part of this program as the Dragon mascot," he added. "He had no agenda, he just wanted Silver Creek athletics and Silver Creek school to be the best that it could be. He wanted to see Silver Creek be as successful as it could be."
Popp, who was 82, had been hospitalized since late November with what was then described as a digestive issue, according to Schoen. He was with the team for their first five games this past season, which ended with a school-record 21 wins.
“He has been around for as long as I can remember,” Silver Creek sophomore forward Emme Rooney, whose father, Dave, is also a Creek assistant, said in January. “He’s a close family friend of ours, and he’s just the one guy that you love to see there. Every time that you look up and Charlie’s on the bench it is so enlightening to see him because he has been around forever.
“He lives and breathes Silver Creek basketball, and when he isn’t here it’s not the same.”
As word of his passing spread, tributes to Popp poured in on social media.
"The SC athletic department would like to send their deepest condolences and prayers to the family of SC alum, Charlie Popp who was the true representation of what it is to be a 'Dragon for Life'. Charlie will be miss by all of Dragon Nation," Silver Creek athletic director John Dablow tweeted.
"Charlie has always been a blessing to the Silver Creek Girl's Basketball programs," former Dragons head coach Lisa Cook wrote on the Silver Creek Lady Dragons Basketball Facebook page. "He has helped many girls better their selves. Charlie always put his Community, Basketball and School System on a very high level. He was a wonderful person and will always be remembered for all his good deeds."
Schoen said that although Popp may no longer be around the program, he'll never be forgotten.
"He will always be Silver Creek girls’ basketball," Schoen said. "The hardest thing is thinking about next season. It won’t be the same because there’ll be an empty seat, there’ll be a void there.
"But his memory will never die."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.