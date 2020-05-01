INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is moving forward with plans to reopen portions of Indiana.
Residents of the state have been under a stay-at-home order since late March. After eight weeks of restrictions on public gatherings and business operations, the original order was set to end at midnight.
This afternoon, Holcomb revealed a path to restore normal operations of public life, with a goal of completely reopening the state by July 4. All counties other than Marion, Lake and Cass are a part of the initial loosening of restrictions.
The governor outlined a five-stage process, with the state already having been in Stage 1 of allowing things like elective health care procedures. Starting Monday, May 4, Stage 2 will begin, rolling out over the next three weeks.
Gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed. Retailers will be able to open at 50% capacity.
Churches can hold in-person services beginning May 8. Starting May 11, restaurants will also be able to operate at 50% capacity.
Hair salons will be able to restart business, though on an appointment-only basis.
Stage 3 will begin May 24, at which point social gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed. Retailers and malls will be able to open at 75% capacity. Movie theaters can operate at 50% capacity.
June 14 is the projected date for Stage 4. Face coverings will become optional at this point. Tourism-based businesses, like aquariums, can open at 50% capacity. Recreational sports tournaments will start.
Once Stage 5 begins by July, Holcomb hopes to resume all fairs, festivals and sporting events, and move restaurants and retail to full capacity.
As of Friday, the State Department of Health is reporting 18,630 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,062 Hoosiers succumbing to the disease.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.