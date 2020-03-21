SOUTHERN INDIANA — The new coronavirus has already had an impact on the day-to-day operations of those whose hours at work have been limited recently.
Now, public servants are preparing for changes in the way they perform their duties as well. An executive order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb this week outlined a number of measures that aim to prevent COVID-19 spreading at public meetings held by governing bodies.
Topping off the handful of paragraphs related to public meetings is a request that boards limit the business they take up to essential matters that are critical to the operation of governments. The order also opens the door for only one board member to be physically present, with others being allowed to attend remotely via phone or video.
Also encouraged is the ability for the public to attend the meetings electronically, if at all possible. This is potentially the only way citizens will be able to attend meetings in certain areas, as some government buildings where meetings are held have been sealed off to the general public.
In a release outlining his stance on the executive order, Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said meetings should still be open to the public, with social distancing being practiced, and that all non-essential government workers should avoid being present at meetings to keep attendance at a minimum.
With these guidances in mind, several municipal bodies throughout Southern Indiana are making decisions on how to move forward with their public meetings for the foreseeable future.
CLARK COUNTY
According to Jack Coffman, president of the Clark County Commissioners, the closure of the county’s government facilities will extend to public meetings as well.
“That’s what we’re planning on doing right now,” Coffman said. “I don’t think we’ll be changing that. If the situation continues to worsen, then we’d probably close it to employees, too. Right now, they are keeping going to business at normal.”
Coffman added that meetings will not be livestreamed for the time being, either. Truly crucial situations, he said, would see the commissioners put together a press conference.
The matters discussed by the board will be limited to those pertaining to the emergency, with Coffman saying everything else is on a lower shelf.
FLOYD COUNTY
Much of Floyd County’s public interaction takes place at the Pine View Government Center in New Albany. Like many buildings in the area, Pine View is also closed to the general public.
Commissioner president Shawn Carruthers said that while the members of each board have not gotten into deep discussions about the future, some talks have taken place. The subject of those conversations have been in regards to taking the building “online,” so to speak.
At the last commissioners meeting, Carruthers said members recorded themselves on Facebook Live as an impromptu access measure. The stream garnered a decent audience, he noted.
For the next meeting, Carruthers would like to have a more organized livestream in place that will utilize cameras that are already rolling in the room, rather than using cell phones.
Most new business will also be put on the “back burner,” as Carruthers put it. That means that the board will put on hold agenda items dealing with rezoning and things of that nature.
“Anything that would be really controversial, we’re kind of putting it on the back burner,” he said. “That way the public can have access to their public officials. Those things are definitely taken into context so people can speak their minds. We want to hear from them. We want them to have a voice... Basically, it’s just basic business in order to keep government moving, maybe appropriations for the health department, or appropriations for police.”
Echoing the hope to livestream meetings is Brad Striegel, president of the Floyd County Council. He said that the next three meetings, lasting until the end of April, will all be livestreamed either via Facebook or the county’s website.
Since the commissioners have a Facebook page with a better following, Striegel said the council would probably utilize it. But he, like Carruthers, wants to find a way to utilize the existing video system at Pine View.
“That’s probably going to be a more permanent thing moving forward,” Striegel said. “We have the ability for people to view it after the fact, but it’s nice to be able to view it live.”
Striegel will be the only member of the council physically present at the meetings for the duration of the emergency.
It was also important to Carruthers that people take seriously orders issued that deal with social distancing and personal hygiene. He’s also pushing the community to continue patronizing restaurants and pubs who have had to shut their doors to sit-in business amid the outbreak.
“We want to keep encouraging people to be conscious of washing your hands and expanding your space between people,” he said. “We want to support our local establishments, so we encourage you to get some stuff to eat using carryout.”
CHARLESTOWN
Moving forward, public meetings at Charlestown City Hall will be broadcast live via the city’s Facebook page, with residence being asked to participate remotely. Earlier this week, the city made a decision to close the building to the general public, though residents still can attend meetings in person.
Public comments can be sent electronically to Mayor@CityofCharlestown.com or via standard mail to the Office of the Mayor, 304 Main Cross St., Charlestown, Ind., 47111. Comments must be received no later than an hour before the start of the meeting to be read into the public record that day.
GEORGETOWN
Georgetown is somewhat smaller than neighboring communities like New Albany. Town hall is, accordingly, smaller.
Town council president Chris Loop said that it’s meant to hold about 50 people. Even with the CDC recommendation that groups not exceed 50, he said such a number would still be too high to effectively practice social distancing in such tight quarters.
“We are encouraging residents to interact with the Town Hall via phone and via email to pay utility bills by mail, or to use the dropbox on the side of the building,” Loop said. “We are kind of restricting access at this point, to one resident at a time. Given that we’ve only got four employees in the clerk’s office, it would be detrimental to the town operation if one of them were to get sick.”
Loop said that the town is working to set up secure remote access for those employees to limit any chance of contagion. Business at town council meetings will be scaled back also.
Only “critical business” will be addressed, Loop said, with that including things like paying bills. The council also passed an emergency resolution that gives it the ability to make emergency decisions that are necessary to keep operations functioning without a public meeting.
No decision has been made regarding future meetings, with none on the books for another couple of weeks.
“My concern as an individual is that three out of five board members fit the most vulnerable population for this virus,” Loop said. “Our meeting space is pretty small... I would foresee that April meetings to be suspended to the public. The public needs to understand that we are only going to focus on the critical items we need to keep the town going. I think most of our new business that was in the works is probably going to be put on hold.”
He is asking that residents please refrain from flushing anything other than toiler paper in their homes in order to keep from blocking the sewer main.
JEFFERSONVILLE
This week, the Jeffersonville City Council held its first meeting that relied almost entirely on technology.
“Before, we were allowed to do remote meetings like this,” council president Matt Owen said. “It is a new process and something that we’re learning as we go. Some of us have a little more experience with it in our private lives than others, but it has been a learning experience. Everything seems to be going really smoothly.”
Owen and fellow council member Dustin White were the only two council members physically present for the meeting at Jeffersonville City Hall, which has since seen further visitor restrictions enacted. Processes for reports and paperwork have been streamlined to adjust to the situation.
“I wouldn’t anticipate any hot topic issues outside of what’s related to the disaster to take any time of precedence,” Owen said of upcoming agendas.
NEW ALBANY
New Albany City Council President Bob Caesar said while no final decision has been made regarding public meetings, the city is looking into avenues such as Zoom. As it stands now, Caesar will be the only council member in the room for meetings.
The city is working to make sure access is extended to the public. Caesar said it’s a priority to keep the public informed, but it looks like access will be limited to remote participation.
“It’s going to have to be digitally,” he said. “That’s just the way it’s going to have to be for right now. This is an extraordinary time. You really can’t say that loud enough to people. This has never happened.”
Matters pertaining to things like zoning will be put on hold, for now. Caesar encouraged people to comply with safety orders issued by federal, state and local officials.
It will take time for things to get back to normal, but Caesar said to be patient, and to find ways to turn the situation into a positive one.
“Have more meals with your family around the kitchen table,” he said. “Get out the old Monopoly game. Try to rekindle all those good family practices that we all used to adhere to all the time.”
