CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools is providing large-scale food distribution to students during the school closures.
Aramark, the school district's food service provider, worked with Greater Clark employees and volunteers this weekend to prepare more than 10,000 meal packages of breakfast and lunch for drive-thru distribution, according to a Greater Clark press release.
The district is offering five days worth of meals at Pleasant Ridge Elementary in Charlestown each week, and it is also offering daily meal pickup at New Washington Middle/High School, Parkwood Elementary, Bob Hedge Park and the Mark Fetter Learning Center.
As of noon Monday, 138 lunches had been given out at Parkwood Elementary.
Parkwood Principal Brandon Winebrenner said the service is "vital" to his students. He said 90 percent of his 550 students qualify for free or reduced lunch.
The district also plans to use Maple Elementary School and Spring Hill Elementary School as meal distribution sites starting March 30. All sites are drive-thru only from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
The Charlestown and Jeffersonville police departments and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department will be on site for traffic control.
