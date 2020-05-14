CLARKSVILLE — As customers filtered through the Green Tree Mall Wednesday afternoon, the shopping center looked much different than usual.
Many of the stores haven’t opened yet after the mall’s recent reopening, and the mall and the individual retailers have new procedures in place for social distancing.
Many — but not all — customers wore facial coverings as they shopped, and employees wore face masks as they interacted with customers.
The Green Tree Mall in Clarksville reopened last Wednesday after closing in late March due to the stay-at-home order. Malls can open at 50 percent capacity with indoor common areas limited to 25 percent capacity during the second phase of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan.
So far, the retailers that have reopened in the mall include Dillard’s, Books-A-Million, Shoe Sensation, Buckle, Rue12, 360 Degrees, The Capsule, Finish Line, Journeys, Sunny Jewelers, Cell World and Written-n-Stone. Kay Jewelers is open for curbside only.
Although many stores are now closed, the mall is getting word from retailers each day about plans for reopening, according to Green Tree Mall spokesperson Stacey Keating. She expects more to reopen later this week.
Many retailers have been “pleasantly surprised” by the traffic over the past week, she said.
“I think as more reopen over the next few days we’ll see traffic continue to build,” Keating said.
Everyone in the mall is encouraged to practice social distancing, and retailers must follow guidelines from state and local officials. The mall has also changed its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“We realize that some are probably apprehensive about coming back into a large public space like a mall,” Keating said. “We want to reassure customers that public health is at the top of of our minds. We want people to be comfortable with measures we’ve put in place to protect community health.”
The mall’s health & safety procedures include:
- Prohibiting groups of more than 10 people gathering in the mall’s common area
- Canceling or postponing mall events until further notice
- Closing public gathering areas, including food court seating areas, the children’s play area, soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces and drinking fountains
- Requiring mall management staff to wear masks in common areas, public spaces or when others are present.
- Requiring all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when others are present
- Encouraging retailers to provide employees with masks and for employees to wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
- Placing hand sanitizer units throughout the mall
- Conducting temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff at beginning of each shift; requiring anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms to return home and contact their healthcare providers
- Increasing frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas; enhancing focus on sanitizing touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning materials.
So far, it has been has been “business as usual,” for Shoe Sensation since opening last week, according to sales associate Paul Jones. The shoe store has seen plenty of traffic over the past week, he said.
“People are happy to be back,” he said. “They say, ‘I’m glad you all are back, we’ve missed you all.’ Of course, we get a lot of the regular customers we normally have in here. They welcomed us back.”
The store is following guidelines for social distancing and sanitation, and markers on the floor remind customers to remain six feet apart. He has observed customers following social distancing protocols, and most are wearing masks, he said.
The store can let 15 people in at one time as long as they are keeping their distance, according to Marlene Mills, store manager at Shoe Sensation. Hand sanitizer is available at the checkout counter and counters are wiped between customers.
Dillard’s has made several changes to its operations. Only a small percentage of the clothing store’s registers are open, and cashiers have to stay six feet from customers during checkout. At the register, there are procedures for avoiding contact with customers, and cashiers set down the bags instead of handing them directly to customers, according to an employee.
The store has also closed many of its fitting rooms, and for the ones that remain open, items that the customer doesn’t want must sit 24 hours on a clothing rack before handling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.