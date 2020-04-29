INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Vote By Mail, an Indiana public interest organization which seeks broader access to voting, along with 12 individual voters filed a class action lawsuit in Federal District Court against members of the Indiana Election Commission and Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson seeking an expansion of no-excuse mail-in absentee voting for the November 2020 General Election.
The suit, filed Wednesday, claims that the Indiana laws entitling some but not all registered voters to vote by mail violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Federal Constitution and the Equal Privileges and Immunities Clause of the Indiana Constitution, according to a news release. While the Commission took decisive action on March 25, 2020 to remove the excuses on the absentee application for the June 2 Primary Election, the Commission to date has been unable to reach a bipartisan agreement to extend that ruling to the November General Election when the Centers for Disease Control expects a second and perhaps more virulent outbreak, and strict social distancing rules are expected to still be in place.
The plaintiffs are voters who, under normal circumstances, would not qualify to apply for an absentee ballot under Indiana’s restrictive absentee ballot excuses. Due to the unusual conditions facing the entire population in Indiana, voters who are not permitted to vote by absentee ballot face the choice of exercising their democratic right to vote by voting in-person at early vote centers or at polling locations on Election Day and thus putting their health at risk, or not voting at all, the release states.
Voters who cannot use Indiana’s 13 statutory reasons for requesting an absentee ballot are being treated differently than voters who are permitted to vote using an absentee ballot.
￼“Due to the unprecedented and ongoing health emergency, the Commission’s failure to extend no-excuse voting by mail to the General Election will force many voters who are under 65 years of age to vote in-person at public polling sites, potentially endangering their health and perhaps even their lives. This is not a choice voters should be forced to make,” said Barbara Tully, the lead plaintiff and president of Indiana Vote By Mail, in the release. “All Indiana voters should have the option of safely voting by mail from their homes in the important General Election this fall. Voting is simply too important, and no voter should be forced to put their own health and that of their family and loved ones at risk because they choose to exercise this right. “
To ensure every voter in Indiana is permitted to vote by mail for the 2020 General Election, the plaintiffs seek to require the defendants to extend the right to vote by mail without an excuse to all of the plaintiffs and similarly situated voters.
Indiana Vote By Mail is a not-for-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to making sure all registered Hoosier voters are represented equally through the voting process.
