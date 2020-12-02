INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers working in health care settings or living in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities will be among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the year’s end.
Initially the vaccine will be available only in limited amounts. Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna haven’t yet been approved by U.S. regulators and must be administered in two doses. Pfizer’s vaccine must be kept in ultra-cold storage while Moderna’s can be stored in a regular freezer.
“We are preparing to receive limited supplies of the vaccine as early as mid-December,” Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday. “Our hope is that we will have enough vaccine to cover frontline health care workers and long-term care residents by the end of December.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on the vaccine voted Tuesday to recommend prioritizing health care workers and long-term care residents. However, the committee declined to recommend whether pregnant and breastfeeding women, some of whom are health care workers, should vaccinate.
Neither vaccine trial included pregnant or breastfeeding women or children.
Box, a licensed OB/GYN, said that without any safety information for these women it would be a personal choice whether to vaccinate.
“I think that the important thing for pregnant women … is to be able to vaccinate everybody around them," Box said. “But for right now, I think that’s going to have to be a personal decision.”
Box noted that initial shipments of the vaccine would cover nurses and staff in intensive care units as well as labor and delivery units.
Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the Indiana Department of Health, noted that the Pfizer vaccine had recently started a trial for children 12 and older but that initial doses would be reserved for those 18 and older.
Weaver said more details would come next week.
“Once we get through 20% of our health care providers that have actually received the vaccine, then we’ll start to move on to other groups,” Weaver said.
Most of the state still reported moderate to high levels of community spread, according to an updated color-coded map from the State Health Department. With vaccination efforts not yet started, Box asked Hoosiers to continue behaving safely by wearing a mask and social distancing.
“In an ideal world, we would reach every positive individual and every close contact (for contact tracing) quickly but the rising cases clearly signal that we’re not living in ideal times,” Box said about overwhelmed hospitals and contact tracers. “We need every Hoosier to help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
