SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local health officials are working together on potential new restrictions due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases, a day after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he was placing more responsibility at the county level.
During his Wednesday news briefing, Holcomb and state health commissioner Kristina Box announced new restrictions starting Nov. 15 and continuing for the next 30 days, including limiting extracurricular school activities to 25% capacity. The state also will be limiting public gatherings by county based on where each county falls on the color-coded, map which uses a metric made up of the number of new cases per week per 100,000 residents and positivity rate to show severity of spread.
Counties in the red category, of which there were nine Wednesday, are limited to gatherings of 25 people, senior activities canceled and holiday gatherings not advised. Those in the orange, which is most of the state including Clark and Floyd counties, are limited to 50.
In both cases, an exception could be made if the host of a public event petitions the local health department with a safety plan. Local health officials may also consider adding restrictions to bars, restaurants and other businesses in their respective counties, rather than a statewide mandate on those.
"If anything, this should provide everyone the incentive to do your part, do our part, wear a mask," Holcomb said during the briefing. "Keep yourself socially distanced, don't attend events or visit others if you're sick, limit social gatherings, maintain self-hygiene.
"In February and March, the world didn't know a lot about how COVID-19 was transmitted. We're in a different time now. We all know, and we know what we can do to protect ourselves and one another."
The state has an available $20 million to help local municipalities implement the plans, which can be used for things including event planner review, public education and compliance.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said while the higher numbers could signal need for restrictions, "I think that a lot of counties would have preferred a more statewide intervention," he said. "The problem is that unless you coordinate your activities in your region with other counties, you run the risk of not accomplishing what you want to do and what the intent is to do."
"For instance let's say we cut back on bars in Floyd County but we don't synchronize that effort with other counties, what happens is people just drive to Clarksville to get a beer. [In that case] we've hurt the business owners in Floyd and not really helped the population very much."
Harris is in talks with health officials from Clark and Harrison counties, and said they expect to make a determination on any potential additional restrictions in the coming days and make a unified announcement.
Holcomb's Wednesday speech came on the same day the state reported a record number of new one-day cases at more than 5,000. On Thursday, the state department of health reported a new record of 6,654 new cases of the total 230,965.
Floyd County, which has a total of 2,469 cases, more than doubled its one-day case number with 102 new cases Wednesday; the previous record was 44. Clark County's one-day case report was 79, second to the high of 88 on Nov. 6.
The climbing numbers are also shown in the state and local positivity rates. The seven-day rolling positivity rate between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 for Indiana as a whole was 20.4%. For the same time period in Clark County, it was 18.3% and Floyd, 18.4%, according to the state.
Floyd County uses its own metric for tracking positivity, based on tests done at Baptist Health Floyd, urgent care and through the Floyd County Health Department, but it's one that is closely aligned with what the state is reporting. As of Thursday morning, Dr. Harris reported a positivity rate of 18.68% in the county, the highest it's been since the high of 20.9% in late April into early May.
"We're climbing like crazy," Harris said Thursday, ahead of the state's daily data report at noon. He added that test results are now taking longer to get back from the state, in some cases taking five to seven days. There were more than 500 outstanding tests as of Thursday morning.
The rate in Floyd County for the younger than 18 population has also more than doubled in the past month. After a peak of 11.34% in July, it dipped to 4% in September before starting to climb again. As of October, the rate was 7.04% and this month, 15.38%.
There have been 4,563 deaths statewide — 74 among Floyd County residents and 69 among Clark County residents — since the pandemic struck in spring.
There have been 3.37 million tests administered to 1.87 million Hoosiers. Of these, 50,468 have been given to 31,975 Clark County residents and 36,139 tests given to 20,802 Floyd County residents.
