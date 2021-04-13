SOUTHERN INDIANA — Health officials are concerned that people may hesitate to get COVID shots after the announcement of a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the Indiana Department of Health, called for an immediate pause of the one-shot vaccine across the state during a morning news conference, as federal health officials investigate six cases of rare blood clots in patients who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past two weeks. They cases have been women 18 to 48 years old.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement recommending the change, "out of an abundance of caution," until more is known, the Associated Press reported. The CDC. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to meet Wednesday. The group makes recommendations on immunizations practices and aided the FDA in approving Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for emergency authorization use since December.
State and local health officials say the action by the federal agencies to stop due to the extremely rare cases — six out of 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson shots given — show that the the process for detecting potential issues works. They urge patients not to let the information deter them from getting a Pfizer of Moderna shot or Johnson & Johnson if it is ultimately resumed.
Health officials say they worry the pause could lead people who were on the fence or against getting the vaccinations in general to opt out altogether at a crucial point in pandemic and vaccine rollout.
"There is enough vaccine hesitancy out there already that is discouraging folks that should get the vaccine from getting the vaccine," said Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical officer Dr. Emily Volk.
"And I am afraid that this will magnify those concerns."
She added that while she supports the move by the CDC and FDA to investigate further, the number of cases found "is incredibly rare and there are clotting disorders in the general population that are about as rare...," she said, adding that closer inspection of recently vaccinated individuals could be leading to detection of medical conditions already present.
"Because we're looking, we're seeing them, and because these patients were vaccinated [two] weeks prior may turn out to be a coincidence."
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he thinks the findings could be a "big blow to the vaccine rollout, because it's going to erode some trust in the vaccine process in general." he said.
But he argues that the caution should actually instead help build public trust.
"If you take a deep breathe and look at those numbers, you're talking six cases out of 6.8 million delivered," he said. "So the fact that they're willing to take a pause and say 'hey, let's re-evaluate to make sure it's safe'...I think should instill confidence that we're making every effort to make sure this is as safe as we possibly can make it."
While state vaccine clinics are moving forward with either Pfizer or Moderna right now instead of Johnson & Johnson, some local clinics planning for the one-shot vaccine have paused until more is known.
In Southern Indiana, LifeSpring Health Systems cancelled clinics expected over the next two weeks with the Jeffersonville Housing Authority and with partners in Scott and DuBois counties. This involves around 500 patients, said Beth Keeney, senior vice president for Community Health at LifeSpring, said. The health system had previously administered around 300 shots during local outreach efforts, including with the unsheltered population.
"First I want to say this is exactly how science is supposed to work," Keeney said of the pause. "When you have new information, you take it and you roll with it. So as soon as we saw the CDC and FDA's information, we immediately made the decision to stop the scheduled Johnson & Johnson clinics that we had scheduled this week. We really felt like until we had clarification on what was going on, that was what we needed to do."
She said that while she's just getting to the information, "what we're talking about is a potential for a very rare complication and when you're talking about a rare complication, sometimes that's really hard because you've got to look at who are the people that are most affected by the complication and then determine is ... that vaccine more appropriate for subsets of the population."
Keeney said they are going to take the next day or two to decide whether the clinics will now use Moderna or wait to see the clearer picture with Johnson & Johnson.
Patients who were scheduled through LifeSpring should expect to get a text alerting them to the change.
Clark Memorial Health and Baptist Health Floyd have a small allotment of Johnson & Johnson, with plans only to use it for patients coming through the hospital who may need a one-shot dose. Clark has done few of these, and Baptist Health Floyd none so far. They use Pfizer or Moderna at the main hospital vaccine clinics.
The Clark and Floyd County Health Departments have been using their small allotments of Johnson & Johnson for popup clinics and community outreach.
Yazel said losing the one-shot vaccine, even if it's temporary, can mean a blow to local outreach efforts and can disproportionately affect some of the residents with the most barriers. Scheduling a second dose can be very difficult for instance with the street-homeless population, some of whom have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was so important and the pause is so unfortunate," he said. "Hopefully we can show it's safe and move forward but I think no matter what...what happens from this point forward is going to be a major public perception battle to show trust in that vaccine."
How much the pause ultimately affects the vaccine efforts in Indiana will depend on how long it lasts and "whether they will come out with recommendations that this is something we're going to have to monitor for or it's going to be paused for a long time," Dr. Weaver said.
"We need more vaccine here in Indiana so any time we receive less or don't get as much as we'd like, that's going to hurt our [vaccination] efforts."
Shortly after the announcement, Weaver met with news media at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where a mass vaccination site, which had been using the Johnson & Johnson shots, was underway.
Staff are using Moderna for all of the Johnson & Johnson shots scheduled for Tuesday, and Weaver said that so far, about 90% or more of patients have elected still to get that.
She said she will be in touch with all vaccine providers in the state to help them proceed with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine until more is known about the Johnson & Johnson product moving forward.
"I think something important to remember here is that we really need people to get vaccinated, whichever vaccine is available to them. We are seeing an increase in cases [and] we are looking for an increase in hospitalizations. We know that the variants are here and across the country," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.