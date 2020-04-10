NEW ALBANY — State Street is a much quieter place now that the coronavirus pandemic has prompted many Hoosiers to stay indoors.
The popular New Albany strip that's usually humming with activity still sees the occasional resident traveling to one of its grocery stores. Aside from the grocery stores, the only place seeing routine traffic is Baptist Health Floyd, though visitor restrictions and elective procedure cancellations have decreased the amount of people coming in and out on a daily basis.
Many of those still passing through its doors are either patients battling symptoms of COVID-19 or the health care workers treating them.
Lining the State Street entrance to the hospital is colorful lettering that reads "heroes work here." What started as a quiet day outside the building Friday got considerably louder around lunch, as dozens of drivers paraded around the complex in an organized display of support.
Car after car streamed into the parking lot, with occupants honking horns and hanging out of the windows holding signs covered in messages of appreciation.
"The caravan today was organized by Don Lopp and the Floyd County Public Highway Works Department employees as a way to say thank you to the hospital caregivers and support staff," said Kelly McMinoway, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Baptist Health Floyd. "We are so thankful for the community's support during this time. It has truly been amazing to see all the outpourings of donations — everything from food for our staff, PPE, and dollars for our emergency COVID relief fund. We live in a great community."
Several government employees in the county — including Lopp, who is Floyd County's director of operations — did not have to work on Friday. To fill their day, many joined him in the caravan. The event was planned in about 36 hours.
The first car through was Lopp's. Following him were other members of the community, each showing some sort of support.
“They are doing so much for the community right now," Lopp said. "We just thought it was a small way to let people know they are thinking about them. We wanted to thank them for the job they are doing.”
In addition to the hubbub of cheers and horns, many came with signs thanking the hospital workers. Colorful posters with "Keep up the great work," and "You all are heroes and angels," written across them were flaunted by joyful visitors.
Dawn Boling, a teacher at Highland Hills Middle School, said that the transition brought on by the pandemic has been difficult for the population. Educators are now teaching their students from home, which comes with a new set of challenges.
But Boling said health care workers don't get the luxury of working from home. Each day, they come to the hospital to help those battling the disease, putting themselves at risk in the process.
"I know as a school teacher that our job is a whole lot tougher, and it’s still nothing compared to what they’re doing," Boling said.
Because of that, Boling said it's important for the public to show their appreciation for those on the front lines. She knows from experience that a small gesture can go a long way.
“When my students and parents send me affirmation, it encourages me everyday," she said. "I know that those bits can push you and keep you going. I just wanted to do that for [the hospital workers] and encourage them.”
