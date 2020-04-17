INDIANAPOLIS — The executive stay home order for Indiana that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 as planning is underway to reopen parts of the state’s economy, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday.
Holcomb said a state task force is seeking ideas from various business sectors on on how they can safely reopen for operators, workers and customers.
Data on the virus and its impact across the state will guide decisions on stay home orders and reopening the economy, Holcomb told reporters.
“We’ve been operating in very responsible, two-week increments in terms of these executive orders so that that allows us to appropriately adjust or accommodate these facts on the ground as they come in,” Holcomb said.
THE LATEST
Indiana is reporting 642 new confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 10,154. Forty-two new deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, occurred between April 3 and Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 519, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
Thirty of those new deaths occurred Wednesday and Thursday, according to the state agency, which reported that another 642 confirmed coronavirus cases had increased Indiana’s total cases to 10,154, following corrections to the previous day’s total.
As of Thursday, 54,785 Indiana residents had been tested for the coronavirus, the department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.