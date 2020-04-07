SOUTHERN INDIANA — In times of unexpected calamity, one of the first worries that rushes to the forefronts of people’s minds is money.
Panic selling is nothing new in the United States, with the likes of the Great Depression coinciding with a rush on the banks. Since then, Americans have turned to panic and withdrawal in times of uncertainty.
In his first year as a financial adviser at Edward Jones, Dave Lobeck witnessed one of the sharpest economic declines in history with the stock market crash of 1987, referred to as Black Monday.
“[The market] dropped over 22 percent in one day,” he said. “They were interrupting soap operas talking about this blood bath on Wall Street. If we could go back in time, the answer is obviously that people wish they could have invested. There’s always some sort of catastrophe, whether it’s fabricated or not. This one is obviously real.”
But just as it was in the case in 1987, Lobeck is advising people to keep a level head in their financial decisions amid the coronavirus outbreak. As markets have fluctuated dramatically in recent weeks, he said people have made decisions based on emotion.
It’s important, however, for people to keep long-term goals in mind and not to try to “time” or “play” the markets.
“If you go back in time, you can look at so many things that have happened that you wish you could have invested,” Lobeck said. “It’s because people freak out. It becomes a fear thing. People think all heck is going to break loose.”
One statistic pointed out by Lobeck is that if one were to invest generally in the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, they would have returned roughly 7% a year. The average investor, though, has seen returns of just 3% in that time frame.
That’s because investors often get too emotionally-involved in their stocks during times of stress. Rather than balancing investments against risk tolerance calculations, people often try to “play the markets.”
In those 20 years, there have been roughly 4,800 trading days. Missing out on just 30 days of trading in the market can have a significant impact on financial outcomes.
“They’ll end up selling when they shouldn’t sell,” Lobeck said. “I still come across clients who sold everything in 2008 and they never reinvested. Their money has just been sitting in cash, and it has been harmful to them.”
He compared the selling off of stocks to a normal retail setting. People may purchase large quantities when prices are higher, only to turn around and sell at cut-rate prices during a panic.
“It’s good for logical people,” Lobeck said. “A market correction is a good way to shift money from the impatient to the patient. The people who are going to do well are the ones investing in companies now and not the ones who are selling off and panicking.”
Risk tolerance can be calculated in the form of a short questionnaire. People will outline how much they’re willing to lose before adjusting their investments.
At Edward Jones, Lobeck said he focuses on hard numbers rather than vague percentages. The key, he said, is to focus on quality.
Some of the best investments are those made in companies who see earnings go up every year. While Lobeck hesitated to identify specific businesses, he said it’s easy to find stock that raise dividends every year, as they are often household names.
Turning to financial advisers, Lobeck said, can be beneficial at times like this. Having an objective decision-maker can help people avoid spur-of-the-moment selloffs.
At the end of the day, the American economy has survived world wars, embargoes and other pandemics. While it’s easy to get caught up in the daily panic of coronavirus updates, Lobeck said he is confident the markets will bounce back from this, too.
“People talk about investments being a gamble, but we have so many things in history that show statistically what’s going to happen,” he said. “We don’t know how quickly the recovery is going to happen, but I’m comfortable saying that most of the big companies are going to rebound. Don’t make decisions based on fear. Just realize that things pass, and this will pass. Three to seven years from now, we’ll look back and wish we added to our portfolio.”
