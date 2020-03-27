SOUTHERN INDIANA — It’s an undeniably difficult time for working people in the United States.
Many companies in Southern Indiana have limited operations in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. For industries where business revolves around congregation, that has meant a near total shutdown, leading to employee layoffs.
Other workers whose jobs allow them to work remotely have shifted their offices to more familiar surroundings — their homes.
For some, the transition hasn’t been a source of too much stress. The positive aspects of the situation were highlighted in a recent News and Tribune online poll, which showed that 40% of people working from home are enjoying being miles away from their managers.
Another 33% are dressing in business casual garb that is their pajamas, while 20% have been kicking it barefoot while on the job — something that would likely be frowned upon in most offices.
Kevin Holt, a system administrator providing IT support at Norton Healthcare, said he and his team have been working remotely for roughly two weeks now. Prior to the outbreak, Holt would normally wake up at 4:30 a.m. to report to his office by 6 a.m.
Now, Holt is simply relocating to a different room in his house for the work day.
“It’s weird because before if I had a question, I could pop up and walk to somebody’s office,” he said. “Here, I have to send them a message or call them and hope they’re at their desk. You’re at home working, and your family knows dad is right in the other room. But it’s like, ‘No, I’m at work.’ It was a big adjustment for my family as well.”
Holt already had a home office before the outbreak, though it had only been used on rare occasions. The nature of his job has allowed for a smooth transition with hardly any major disruptions to the flow of work. Instead of face-to-face interactions, his team has amplified their usage of communication platforms like Zoom and Slack.
What was a change, however, is his workspace neighbors — his family. Holt still has two children at home, the youngest being 14 years old.
“It’s like, ‘Hey guys, I know you think I’m here, but if I’m in the room, just knock,’” he said. “They’ve done it well. They’ve adjusted. My daughter is now in eLearning, so she’s in school essentially, too. It’s actually given her some insight as to why I need to be off by myself.”
While Holt has the opportunity to focus in the confines of his own office, not everybody is in the same boat. People like Perry Chang, a researcher at Presbyterian Church USA, works in a much more fluid environment.
Chang sometimes finds himself at the kitchen table, other times in his bedroom. If the weather is nice enough, he’ll take his laptop out to his back deck to work in the fresh air.
“We have a 9 a.m. Zoom meeting every morning,” Chang said. “I’m still trying to follow the same schedule. Sometimes I don’t get to work until 8 a.m., so I try to start working every morning around that time. For my Zoom calls, I try to wear what I normally wear to work or some version of that. That’s sort of a disciplinary thing.”
Being at home comes with its own set of distractions. A lot of that could be due to the fact that one instinctively feels more comfortable at home.
It’s easy to turn on the TV or get lost in household chores.
“The other thing is whether you’re at the office or not, it’s been hard not to keep up with what’s going on,” Chang said. “That’s been a rabbit hole for me. There’s anxiety of whether you’re going to catch [the disease]. Am I going to lose my job? I’m in great shape otherwise. For now, we’re still getting paid, and we’re still working.”
Chang isn’t the only person in his household working remotely. This week, his wife, Stephanie Gregory, will also start completing her duties from home.
Gregory teaches English language learners between second and fourth grade at Fairmont Elementary School. The New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. has yet to see how things will play out for the educational process under stay-at-home orders, as the corporation has been on spring break for the past two weeks.
Teaching remotely is something with which Gregory said she hasn’t had much experience. Unlike other teachers at her school, she is in the unique position of educating students who do not always speak English as a first language.
Some are Spanish speakers, with others coming from backgrounds speaking Japanese, Khmer and Vietnamese, among others. Gregory estimated that there is a total of nine languages among her student body.
She said she is going to have to get creative in her lesson plans moving forward. A go-to style for her will be activities that incorporate games and visual aspects.
“You’re not going to sit at home and do something boring,” Gregory said. “They want to do something that’s fun and interactive, especially because they’ve been cooped inside for two weeks. I also don’t want them to have all screen time. Even I’m trying to limit how much I’m on the screen, except for my [Kentucky Gov.] Andy [Beshear] time. You get too anxious when you’re being bombarded with all that stuff. I think you learn more by playing games anyway.”
Both Holt and Chang advised others who are making the transition to maintain separation between their work lives and family lives.
Some people may think that they can get away with squeezing an hour of work in later in the evening if something pops up during the afternoon. Holt said it’s important to keep your schedule as rigid as possible, though.
“Once you’re at home working, it’s easy to text or email after dinner,” he said. “But if you don’t keep that separation, you’re going to get exhausted. It’s easy to get distracted and work longer than your hours allow. I’m salaried, so I could easily get involved in something, then I’ve lost an hour I could’ve spent with my family.”
Chang added that as inconvenient as working from home can sometimes seem, some people are struggling to pay bills. Those who have been laid off are now maneuvering through the unemployment benefits system.
Some in the service industry, for instance, have learned that they either do not qualify for payments, or will be receiving a small weekly check. Others have underlying health issues that cause a significant amount of stress over fears of acquiring the disease.
In many ways, Chang said he’s fortunate.
“If my biggest challenge in life is my wife and I having to be in different rooms on Zoom calls, that isn’t the worst thing in the world,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.