SOUTHERN INDIANA — As most families in Southern Indiana are staying home under order of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, some advocates worry there could be more domestic abuse happening behind the scenes.
The stay-at-home order went into effect March 24, closely following the temporary closure of schools and universities to in-person learning. Shelley McDonald, director of Indiana Programs at the Center for Women and Families in New Albany, said the close home quarantine could not only create more chances for abuse to occur, but less opportunity for those experiencing it to report it or get away from the situation.
“When you’re isolated, you are cut off from resources, your support network, outlets for safety,” McDonald said. “Being quarantined like we are doesn’t allow you to leave the house when an incident is happening as quickly as you might have before.”
She said the situation itself can lead to higher emotions and stress, which may lead to more abuse. And the person experiencing it may not be able to call or text someone for help if the abuser is checking their phone, asking questions about why they’re talking to certain people.
There’s also the fear of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus itself.
“A lot of people are concerned with ‘well I can stay here and endure this or I can go outside of the walls and possibly be exposed to a virus that could cause some significant health damage to myself or my children,’” she said.
And children may be more at risk — for witnessing the abuse of a parent or becoming targets themselves.
“And they’s not going out into the community or places like school where...support can be provided to them or where someone can recognize signs,” she said. “When you’re not seeing a kiddo show up at school every day, you’re not seeing whether they’re being taken care of.”
A CHANGE IN REPORTS
Police departments in Southern Indiana have seen a varying degree of changes in domestic violence calls in March and April compared to other years.
The Clarksville Police Department saw a 12% increase in domestic calls in March, compared to the same time last year, Chief Mark Palmer said. There were 18 calls in March 2019 and 32 this March.
He said what he’s seen has been mostly calls between adults, not a rise in child abuse reports at this time. He also added that it wasn’t surprising — the department sees an increase in calls during the holidays, too, when people are staying in and others are in from out of town.
And although some local departments have cut down on in-person runs, taking reports over the phone when safe to do so, Palmer said that’s not something that’s being done with domestic cases, any cases involving reports of violence or welfare checks.
“[Officers are] going to put their eyes on whoever is putting the call out for help,” Palmer said, adding that the officer will note if they see or feel something is off.”
“You can usually tell by the pattern that people speak, the darting of the eyes and basically body language that there is more going on than what it seems.”
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reported numbers pretty consistent with the past few years. In March 2017, the department responded to 22 domestic calls and in 2018, that had jumped to 39. In March 2019, there were 32 calls and this year, 35.
The Jeffersonville Police Department reported a slight increase this year over the past two. In 2018, there were 18 calls in March and the first two weeks of April. During the same time period the next year, there were 20 calls and this year, 23.
But McDonald fears that the abuse is still happening, it’s just not getting reported as often right now. Before COVID-19, the center saw about 15 to 20 referrals a week. In March, that was cut in half with even fewer so far in April.
From talks with state coalitions for domestic and sexual violence, she believes there will be an influx of reports in the coming months.
“They’re anticipating a big wave once we are able to loosen up some of the social distancing and open up the economy a little bit,” she said. “Because they have been isolated for so long with their abuser and are then going to be able to reach out for help.
“We don’t know when that will be but we are anticipating that happening.”
GETTING HELP
McDonald said that the unique situation calls for unique answers.
“We’re really trying to think of creative ways for people to encourage their network of support to check in on them, maybe having a specific word if things get too out of hand and they need law enforcement or someone to come to their aid,” she said. She added that those experiencing abuse may be able to seek help if they get out to go to the grocery or pharmacy.
And they can also contact the center’s 24-hour crisis hotline, which is always staffed with a real person to speak with. That number is 1-844-237-2331. To report potential abuse of children, call the state Department of Child Services hotline at 1-800-800-5556.
People can also chat with advocates through the center’s Facebook page (The Center for Women and Families Crisis Prevention Center) or leave a message via the website, www.thecenteronline.org.
“We’re still open, also looking at offering virtual platforms, how you can help, what domestic/sexual violence looks like as well as prevention,” McDonald said.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Isaac Parker said that officers are trained to handle these cases, but knows that in some situations, those experiencing the abuse may not feel comfortable contacting law enforcement.
“If someone does have reservations about reporting domestic abuse to their local law enforcement, we would urge them to tell anyone — a parishioner, family, co-workers, neighbors, just report it in any way they can,” he said, adding that businesses and organizations listed as a “Safe Place” can help get resources for adults in trouble too.
“The biggest thing is just talk to somebody, reported it somebody,” he said. “We’re dedicated to helping people in those positions.”
