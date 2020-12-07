INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health's update Monday on COVID-19 cases and deaths reported a drop in the number of new cases from the last few days but pushed the death toll statewide to just 14 shy of 6,000.
Sixty-six new cases were reported in Clark County, bringing the total number of cases reported in Clark County since record-keeping began to 6,165. Floyd County reported 41 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 3,863. Neither county reported any additional deaths. The seven-day unique positivity rate for Clark County was 25% and for Floyd County was 19.7%
The Indiana health department announced that 5,700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories from Nov. 11 to Dec. 6. That brings to 387,278 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
A total of 5,986 Hoosiers were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 from Sept. 28 to Dec. 6, an increase of 42 from the previous day's report. Another 298 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
The seven-day unique positivity rate for the state is at 27.2%.
To date, 2,323,969 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,309,879 on Sunday. A total of 4,614,540 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
