INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has created a statewide employer resource page providing information under three umbrellas: Health, Tools You Can Use and Government and Community Assistance.
The group is also taking specific business questions that will be answered by staff and private sector professionals.
“The Indiana Chamber has been around for nearly 100 years and we're not going anywhere,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “We are here for employers, local chambers and business groups in every county in the state.”
The site — www.indianachamber.com/coronavirus — features guidance on key workplace and legal topics, a coronavirus toolkit and information on unemployment insurance from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, in addition to providing health and other government resources.
All information on the site, Brinegar stresses, “is for any Indiana business or organization to use — no Indiana Chamber membership is required.
“We will have additional free information opportunities for member companies. An upcoming one includes a free legal webinar on Monday.”
