INDIANA — There have now been 12 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clark County and 11 in Floyd, according to the latest update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The 23 cases are among 981 total in the state as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. There have been 24 deaths statewide and 6,936 people tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there had been 68,440 cases in the U.S. with 994 deaths.
This story will be updated after noon when the CDC posts new numbers reflecting cases as of Thursday.
