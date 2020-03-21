INDIANA — Cases of COVID-19 have reached 126, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The numbers, which are posted daily and reflect information as of 11:59 p.m. the day before, include cases in Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone Clark, Delaware, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Miami, Noble, Owen, Scott, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Wayne and Wells counties.
There have been three deaths reported statewide; 833 people have been tested.
