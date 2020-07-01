INDIANA — There have now been 45,952 positive COVID-19 cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, according to an update which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Overall, there have been 489,716 people tested in the state, 9.4% of whom have tested positive. There have been 2,456 deaths.
In Clark County, 622 residents have tested positive of 7,038 people tested; In Floyd County, 363 residents have tested positive of 4,931 tested. There have been 44 deaths reported in each county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.58 million cases in the U.S. with 126,739 deaths.
