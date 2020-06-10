INDIANA — The state's COVID-19 cases are now at 38,337, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The latest update reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, and includes that 320,094 Hoosiers have been tested, 12% of whom have tested positive. There have been 2,173 deaths in the state from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Among Clark County residents, there have been 549 positive cases of 4,705 people tested. Among Floyd County residents, there have been 329 positive cases of 3,113 people tested. The Indiana State Department of Health reported 42 deaths to date among Floyd County residents. The Clark County Health Department reported 48 deaths among residents as of Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 19.5 million cases in the U.S. to date with 110,929 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.