INDIANA — There have now been 71,015 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, the state department of health reported Thursday.
This includes 1,051 new cases between July 30 and Wednesday. There have been 2,811 deaths in the state due to the virus and 804,345 people tested. Indiana's seven-day rolling positivity rate as of July 30 was 7.4%, with an overall rate of 8.8%.
In Southern Indiana, there have been 1,148 Clark County residents 740 Floyd County residents who have tested positive for the virus since testing began in March. There have been 13,007 Clark County residents tested, for a seven day positivity rate of 7.5% as of July 30. There have been 8,848 Floyd County residents tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.6%.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 45 deaths in Floyd County as of Thursday; the Clark County Health Department reported 52 among Clark residents as of the end of July.
