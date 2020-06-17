INDIANA — There have now been 41,013 positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, the state department of health reported Wednesday.
The number makes up 11% of the overall 371,182 Hoosiers tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There have been 2,289 deaths in the state.
In Clark County, there have been 581 cases among residents, of 5,374 people tested. Among Floyd County residents, there have been 338 cases, of 3,571 people tested. There have been 42 deaths in Floyd County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The Clark County Health Department reported 49 deaths in Clark County as of Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.1 million cases in the U.S. with 116,140 deaths.
