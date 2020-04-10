INDIANA — There have now been 300 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday morning.
In total, 6,907 people have tested positive since testing began, and 35,040 tests have been administered. These only represent cases reported to the State Department of Health, and some cases may be pending results.
In Southern Indiana, 104 of the cases are Clark County residents, with eight deaths. Floyd County has 93 cases amongst resident, with three deaths. The Floyd County Health Department reported that as of Thursday afternoon, there had been 176 positive cases confirmed through health facilities in Floyd County, though about 40% are from other counties and are counted in their own county's reporting.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there had been 427,460 people test positive in the U.S. since testing began, with 14,696 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.