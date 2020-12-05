INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's numbers of new COVID-19 cases from the Indiana State Department of Health dropped below 8,000 after two consecutive days above that level.
The 7,793 reported Saturday to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing brings to 375,019 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus. Saturday's numbers covered a time span from Aug. 20 to Dec. 4
On Friday, the health department reported 8,003 new cases, one day after the record high of 8,527 on Thursday. The previous record was reported on Nov. 14 with 8,451 new cases.
A total of 5,910 Hoosiers were reported to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 78 from Friday. The number of deaths reported Saturday cover a time span from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4. Another 297 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Clark County's cases grew by 140 to a total of 5,994 but the number of deaths remained at 87. Floyd County cases grew by 66, pushing the county total to 3,734. Floyd County's death toll remained at 80.
In a news release sent late Thursday, the Clark County Health Department extended restrictions on restaurants and bars until Dec. 18 as officials in Southern Indiana counties were making plans for the arrival of vaccines hoped for by mid-month.
To date, 2,292,178 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,272,182 on Friday. A total of 4,525,760 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state health department since Feb. 26.
The Associated Press reported Saturday that the U.S. total of new cases Friday reached a new daily high.
The 227,885 cases eclipses the previous high of more than 217,000 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. has passed 2,000 for the first time since the spring. It reached 2,011 on Friday. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 1,448. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the U.S. on Friday.
Globally, Johns Hopkins reports more than 1.5 million people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, including more than 279,000 in the United States.
