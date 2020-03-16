INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced this afternoon that the Hoosier state has experienced its first coronavirus death. The fatality has not been identified.
The Indiana State Department of Health website shows one death and 24 positive cases of coronavirus, including a Floyd County patient. One-hundred thirty-nine people have been tested for the virus.
Kentucky also saw its first death related to the coronavirus on Monday.
