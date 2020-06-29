INDIANA — There have now been 45,228 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, the state department of health reported Monday.
The positive cases make up 9.5% of the 476,519 people tested. There have been 2,432 deaths.
In Clark County, 614 residents have tested positive for the disease out of 6,861 people tested. In Floyd County, 358 residents have tested positive of 4,782 people tested. There have been 44 deaths in each county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.5 million cases in the U.S. with 125,484 deaths.
