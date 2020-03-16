INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing all restaurants and bars to close to in-person customers to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The order, which will be in effect through March, is expected to be announcement by Holcomb during a 2:30 p.m. news conference today.
The directive requires restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close to in-person customers; however, the businesses may still provide take-out and delivery services.
Similar measures have been undertaken in neighboring states, including Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio.
