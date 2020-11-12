INDIANA — Indiana has hit a new record for one-day COVID-19 cases with 6,654 reported Wednesday, according to the state department of health. Clark and Floyd counties hit a high with a combined 181.
The most recent data reflect numbers as reported to the Indiana State Department of health as of the end of Wednesday and show that statewide, there have been a total of 230,965 cases.
Floyd County, which has a total of 2,469 cases, more than doubled its one-day case number with 102 new cases Wednesday; the previous record was 44. Clark County's one-day case report was 79, second to the high of 88 Nov. 6.
There have been 4,563 deaths statewide — 74 among Floyd County residents and 69 among Clark County residents — since the pandemic struck in spring.
The climbing numbers are also shown in the state and local positivity rates. The seven-day rolling positivity rate between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 for Indiana as a whole was 20.4%. For the same time period in Clark County, it was 18.3% and Floyd, 18.4%, according to the state.
There have been 3.37 million tests administered to 1.87 million Hoosiers. Of these, 50,468 have been given to 31,975 Clark County residents and 36,139 tests given to 20,802 Floyd County residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.