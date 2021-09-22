JEFFERSONVILLE — Indiana National Guard members are being deployed to Clark Memorial Health over the next one to two weeks to help support staff with increased work loads due to COVID-19.
Ruth Schmidt, chief operating officer at Clark Memorial, said hospital leaders were contacted earlier in the week by the Indiana Department of Health and asked to fill out a needs assessment form for potential help. On Wednesday morning, seven Guard members arrived, went through orientation and got to work, making Clark Memorial the first hospital in Indiana to receive this support.
"I think this is a real booster for our team," Schmidt said. "And a booster for our patients because there are extra hands here making sure they get the help they need."
The Guard members include four medics, who can do things like IVs, COVID screenings and blood draws, and three generalists, who support through necessary tasks like cleaning, answering phones and passing meal trays. A new team will relieve them in several days and the Guard will have a presence there for a week, unless Clark Memorial applies for an extension for another week.
Sam Hatfield, a lieutenant and medical services officer in the Indiana National Guard, was happy to be part of the team helping at Clark Memorial.
"I'm excited to be here and I feel like its a good opportunity to demonstrate that we're able to help our country," she said. "As National Guard, we're foreign and domestic and this is an opportunity to demonstrate our ability to serve in a domestic capacity."
The need for assistance at Clark Memorial comes both from the number of COVID patients they're seeing daily, and the influx of people who now have worsened health conditions because they may have avoided getting care during the first part of the pandemic.
"Now we have more sick patients and more COVID patients and the hospital is full," she said. "And like everyone, we're having trouble keeping everything staffed."
She said there's been extra trouble in filling positions in nutrition and environmental services, and clinical staff have been picking up the extra work. Schmidt said the staffing shortages, which are being seen in hospitals across the U.S., are compounding the stress to staff who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic.
"We just don't have enough help," she said. "I do think it's been hard on health care workers. We got through the first wave of COVID and we think 'OK, we've gotten through this and bang! We get hit with the second one.
"It's hard to maintain that for a year and-a-half. People are getting tired."
But although there are new cases coming in every day, Clark Memorial has not reached the peak of 50 patients it had at a given time during the worst of the pandemic. As of Wednesday morning there were 31 people hospitalized there with COVID. Schmidt said it has remained in the 20s or low 30s over the past several weeks.
Two Guard members are assigned to the emergency department, providing much-needed help in the area that many of the hospitalized COVID patients come through.
"We're stretched pretty thin with staffing and bed space," said P.J. Sandlin, emergency department manager. "Because there's quite a few COVID cases coming in so they board in the emergency room as they wait for a room upstairs to become available.
"So that makes it a challenge to get all the patients seen, but we do it."
She said when the Guard members arrived, they had sort of a celebrity status; staff were so happy to see them. "We immediately put them to work and they were very eager to be here and willing to jump in and do whatever they need to do," Sandlin said.
Throughout the pandemic, Sandlin said there have been some tough times with staff — times of tears or frustration, quiet moments of commiseration where they wondered where they were going to put the patients. And although she knows the stress of the pandemic has taken a toll on them, they are resilient, hard workers who care.
"There have definitely been moments like that but they're professionals," she said. "They have a moment and then they go back out and tackle it, they go home and they come back and they do it again.
"I couldn't be more proud of the people I work with and I couldn't imagine doing it with anybody else."
