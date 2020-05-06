INDIANA — There have now been more than 550 cases of COVID-19 detected among Clark and Floyd County residents with 50 deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The update, which reflects numbers reported to the state as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, shows that there have been 347 cases confirmed among Clark County residents with 23 deaths, and 218 cases among Floyd County residents with 27 deaths. There have been 1,981 Clark County residents tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 1,277 Floyd County residents tested.
Statewide, there have been 21,870 cases detected of 120,496 Hoosiers tested. There have been 1,264 deaths reported due to the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Tuesday 1.17 million cases in the U.S. to date with 68,279 deaths. The CDC outbreak map also showed Indiana as one of 15 states in the U.S. with 20,000 or more cases as of Tuesday. This includes border states Illinois, Ohio and Michigan, but not Kentucky.
