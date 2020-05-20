INDIANA — There have now been nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana since testing began in March, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
In total, there had been 29,274 positive cases as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, of 195,738 people tested, or 15%. There have been 1,716 deaths in the state. The cases include 3,625 positive patients among 212 longterm care facilities in the state; 732 of these people have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Clark County is at 438 residents who have tested positive; Floyd is at 306. There have been 37 deaths in Clark County and 38 in Floyd. With testing, 2,722 have been administered in Clark County and 1,763 in Floyd.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday 1.5 million cases in the U.S. with 90,346 deaths. Indiana remains one of 16 states with 20,000 or more cases, along with California, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
